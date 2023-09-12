Prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante now armed, spotted Monday night, police said

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed there was a sighting Monday of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who is now armed.

Cavalcante, who escaped from Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was spotted Monday night in South Coventry Township, which is about 45 north of Chester County Prison from which he escaped on Aug. 31.

Police also confirmed the 34-year-old murderer had a weapon, but they did not disclose what the weapon was.

"Residents in the area are asked to continue to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors," police said in a Facebook post. "Please review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious.

"If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately. Please call (717) 562-2987 with general tips and information."

What we know

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole for killing his 33-year-old former girlfriend to stop her from telling police about charges against him in connection with a 2017 slaying in Brazil.

He stabbed Brandão 38 times in the presence of her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

He was captured in Virginia. Authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Cavalcante was slated to be transported to a maximum security state facility when he escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by "spider" walking up a narrow corridor wall in the prison’s exercise yard.

The 5-foot tall man was spotted a few times since his escape, including by trail camera footage at Longwood Gardens.

For more than a week, authorities searched in the heavily wooded residential area near Longwood Gardens, which closed as a precaution. The botanical garden's website said they will reopen on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, he stole a van from a dairy farm near Longwood Gardens, slipped through the search perimeter, drove to Phoenixville then abandoned the van in a field in East Nantmeal Township, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

