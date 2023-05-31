Prison escapee died by drowning in Ohio River, preliminary autopsy says.

Authorities identified the body of Bradley Gillespie found floating in the Ohio River over Memorial Day weekend. Gillespie, 50, escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility near Lima. Preliminary autopsy results show he died by drowning.

Prison escapee Bradley Gillespie died by drowning in the Ohio River, according to preliminary autopsy results from the coroner in Henderson, Kentucky.

Toxicology results won't be available for several weeks.

Gillespie, who was convicted of two murders in Paulding County, was serving 32 years to life. His body was spotted by a boater on the Ohio River over Memorial Day weekend.

Gillespie, 50, broke out of the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Facility sometime May 22 or May 23 along with James M. Lee. Lee who was captured in Henderson, Kentucky, which is about 350 miles southwest of Lima.

The two men crashed a stolen car into someone's yard, which was about a block from the river. In a foot chase after the crash, police caught Lee but not Gillespie.

Warden Angela Hunsinger-Stuff disclosed that Lee and Gillespie were last seen on prison surveillance camera footage at 8:41 a.m. May 22. Seven mandated headcounts failed to flag them as missing.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction placed five employees on paid administrative leave: Major Carl Bendross and Corrections Officers Tre'mon Glenn-Crawford, Lain Patterson, Taylor Robey and Derrick Coil.

The Ohio Civil Services Employees Association, the union that represents prison guards, placed the blame on officer shortages and mandatory overtime shifts that have left workers exhausted.

“It’s a perfect storm. You can’t be 70 officers short and mandate entire shifts to work 16 hours a day over and over in a prison. It’s not safe for staff or inmates. It has consequences. And in this instance, serious consequences. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it. Something’s got to give,” said OCSEA President Chris Mabe in a written statement.

Across Ohio prisons, there are 2,000 officer openings, the union said.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

