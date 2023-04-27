Nathan Barker, 20, escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections Work Release Camp in Sharpes Friday evening and was rearrested in New Smyrna Beach.

An Edgewater man who escaped from a prison work release program in Brevard County was rearrested in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday night, officials said.

Nathan Barker, 20, escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections Work Release Camp in Sharpes Friday evening.

"Yep that’s right, Barker literally escaped from a place where he was allowed to come and go from, for work purposes, so that he could catch another felony charge and go back to prison where he will be locked behind bars!!" wrote Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a Facebook post.

Brevard County sheriff's officials believe Barker discarded his GPS ankle monitor device and disappeared from the work site.

Escaped convict traveling with child Girlfriend, 3-year-old boy thought to be with convict

Inmate walks out of jail Volusia jail inmate is captured out of walking out of jail, officials say

According to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office warrant report, Barker was arrested at 11:50 p.m. at 2515 North Dixie Highway. The address listed shows it's for Slavia Vacation Rentals and Homes.

Barker was arrested on a warrant charging him with escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device, and misdemeanor battery. He was locked up in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday on $31,000 bail.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Barker was serving a 2-1/2-year prison sentence for possession of methamphetamine, fleeing and eluding, possession of a handcuff key, and sale, manufacture, and delivery of methamphetamine.

Barker was rearrested with the help of members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, according to Ivey.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Prison escapee rearrested in New Smyrna Beach.