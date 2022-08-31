Prison for ex-FHP trooper who had sex with teenage girl he met during crash investigation

A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper accused of having sex with a teenage girl he met while investigating a crash has been sentenced to 8.25 years in prison.

When Circuit Judge Robert Hodges announced the punishment Tuesday, Christopher Delrusso's wife cried.

Sitting behind the defense table at the back of the courtroom, where she was comforted by two women who were with her, she asked bailiffs if she could hug her husband. Told no, she continued crying.

Delrusso wiped away tears while he was being fingerprinted by bailiffs. Delrusso gave his wedding ring to one of his lawyers for his wife to keep.

The defense said Delrusso was troubled mentally and physically

At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, which lasted nearly two hours, Delrusso's lawyers, Tania Alavi and law partner Andy Pozzuto, took turns telling the court that their client was physically, mentally and emotionally abused as a child. That abuse continued until he was an adult.

Former FHP Trooper Christopher Michael Delrusso, middle, with one of his lawyers, Andy Pozzuto, at the conclusion of his Tuesday hearing.

The pair presented testimony from a clinical social worker who talked about Delrusso's ear infection, which has affected him since he was a boy. Alavi said Delrusso's hearing problem requires surgery, and it would be best for him to remain on the outside so it could be treated.

She also said Delrusso has shown remorse for his actions and the incident with the girl was isolated.

But Assistant State Attorney Victoria Cortez said Delrusso's position of authority as a law enforcement official gave him power over the teenage girl. She told the judge that Delrusso should receive nothing less than the 99 months behind bars recommended under state sentencing guidelines.

Assistant State Attorney Victoria Cortez

Working as a trooper, Delrusso met the victim after she was discharged from a hospital

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives said Delrusso admitted to meeting the then-15-year-old girl when she was discharged from a local hospital to give her citations connected to a wreck.

The former trooper said he gave the girl his phone number and the two texted and communicated on Snapchat. He said he sent the teen a video of him pleasuring himself, and the two had sex in a wooded area not far from her home.

Hired in November 2014, Delrusso was fired following his arrest in June 2020, FHP officials said. He was charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child 12-16 and transmission of harmful material to minor.

Delrusso, now 29, decided to plead guilty with no plea bargain in place. That meant the judge would make the final determination. In total, Delrusso could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

Delrusso's testimony: 'Deeply remorseful'

Questioned by Pozzuto, a social worker told the court that Delrusso told him during their sessions he was on an emotional rollercoaster and experienced anxiety, depression, sadness and nightmares. He was working through traumatic events from his childhood and while on the job as a state trooper. He said Delrusso suffered from PTSD.

The social worker said Delrusso had been abused as a child and would benefit from continued therapy. He told the court the first of their 13 sessions began in February 2022.

Christopher Delrusso testifies.

Delrusso himself took the stand and talked about how he was "deeply remorseful" for what he had done and was "sorry" for betraying the oath he took as a trooper.

He told the court that his ear problems prevented him from joining the U.S. Air Force and the Navy.

While working as a trooper, Delrusso said, he had thoughts of suicide. He said his mental, emotional and physical problems are not what led him to have sex with the victim.

His wife said the two have known each other since high school. She called him a sweet person and her best friend. The couple has a daughter. She said after a while, her husband turned into somebody she didn't recognize.

Judge: No downward departure from sentencing guidelines

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges

The detective in charge of the case read aloud graphic sexual messages exchanged between Delrusso and the girl during their relationship.

Hodges told the defense lawyers that he wasn't going to grant a downward departure for Delrusso.

Once he's released from prison, Delrusso must serve two years of probation and cannot have any contact with the victim or any minors. He's allowed contact with his daughter.

