Prison failures led to Whitey Bulger's murder, Justice Department report says
A new Justice Department watchdog report reveals a botched prison transfer led to the death of notorious gangster Whitey Bulger, who was beaten by fellow inmates.
A new Justice Department watchdog report reveals a botched prison transfer led to the death of notorious gangster Whitey Bulger, who was beaten by fellow inmates.
JAMES ‘WHITEY’ BULGER: Almost four years after he was savagely beaten to death in federal prison, three men were charged with the murder of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger. <strong>Rachel Sharp</strong> reports on the suspects accused of killing the notorious mafia boss and the many unanswered questions that still remain
The 53-year-old Gualdino was a supervisor in the traffic unit and was headed to check on a post last Thursday afternoon when his car was struck.
Donald Trump did not report an outstanding $19.8 million loan from South Korean conglomerate Daewoo while president, a new report claims.
Anyone receiving change in post offices across the UK may get a King Charles 50p coin for the first time.
Credit Suisse's Bill Katz sees outflows at the 5% quarterly limit through the third quarter of 2023.
Rivera, who represented a Miami-area district from 2011 to 2013, was detained in Georgia on Wednesday in connection with a Miami grand jury indictment issued last month.
Carmakers are starting to charge customers for speed boosts, but efforts to monetize software-enabled features go beyond performance upgrades.
Solana devs look to rebuild as they unwind DeFi on the network from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Serum, replace it with OpenBook, and plot a course for the future.
Since taking office on Jan. 20, 2021, President Joe Biden has delivered on several campaign promises to Black voters, including […] The post How will Warnock victory, divided Congress impact President Biden’s Black agenda? appeared first on TheGrio.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to attend meetings with oil-rich Gulf Arab nations crucial to his country's energy supplies as Beijing tries to revive an economy battered by its strict coronavirus measures. Saudi and Chinese flags flew Wednesday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, as Xi arrived on an Air China Boeing 747, accompanied by jets spraying green-and-white smoke in the sky after the colors of the Saudi flag. Xi waved from the top of the stairs alongside his plane then later descended to greet Saudi officials at the airport, shaking hands with the governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
Need something new to play? Then check out these gratis titles, like Spinch, Doors: Paradox and more.
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
For Senate Democrats, an oh-so-slim 51-49 majority never sounded so good. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Democrats a welcome “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol -- newly confident of sidelining Trump-inspired Republicans in Congress and reaching across the aisle to other GOP lawmakers to deliver on bipartisan priorities with President Joe Biden. Tuesday's election was for just one seat, but Warnock’s win in the tight runoff provides an unexpected capstone to the midterm election cycle for his party.
Save up to $100 off a bestselling robot vacuum, score a digital picture frame at a $50 discount and more.
Also, why royal insiders call the Sussexes "The Kardashians."
An Uber driver dropped off his fare before donning a mask and sexually assaulting her, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reports.
A month after he was fired by the Colts, Frank Reich said today that he wants to coach again next season. “I really want to continue,” Reich told WISH-TV. “I love the game, I love being around it, I love being around the players. I’m not presuming anything at this point. I’m optimistic. I know [more]
Sam Kass, who worked as the Obama family's chef and senior adviser for the former first lady's 'Let's Move' initiative, recently led Knorr's '$500 Dinner' event and discussed the future of food
Officials insist visitors are unlikely to be affected but rights groups say "it will be a problem".
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesPolice and medical personnel were called to the Texas home of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night after reports of a 14-year-old girl at the property suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms.The teen was taken to the hospital shortly after. It’s unclear who the girl was—though Cruz does have two daughters: Catherine, 11, and Caroline, 14.In a response to The Daily Beast, a representative for his office said: “This is a family matter, and thankf