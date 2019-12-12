Prison fire in Saudi capital kills 3 inmates, 21 injured

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A fire that broke out at a prison in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh killed three inmates and injured 21 others on Thursday, state media reported.

Saudi media, quoting officials, reported that the fire broke out at 5 a.m. in Ward 7 of al-Malaz prison.

Officials said inmates were immediately evacuated and others transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Maj. Gen. Ayoub bin Nahit was quoted as saying an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. No further details were given.

Located in central Riyadh, authorities have held political detainees and rights activists at the jail, which has both male and female prisoners.

In a report published in 2011, Human Rights Watch noted photos had emerged the previous year showing al-Malaz prison with overcrowded communal cells.