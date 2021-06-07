Prison or freedom: US judge to decide fate of cartel kingpin's daughter

Beth Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The daughter of Mexican cartel drug lord "El Mencho" is asking a U.S. judge to free her Friday, while prosecutors push for prison time and up to a $5 million fine.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, known as "La Negra," pleaded guilty in March to violating the Kingpin Act for her association with businesses blacklisted by the United States. But her attorney, Steven J. McCool, argued in court motions that González, 34, is the victim of "vindictive prosecution," citing the rarity of the charges against her.

La Negra has spent more than 15 months in jail, and her attorney filed a 100-page motion urging the judge to sentence her to time served, which he said is already a "severe" punishment.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, known as "La Negra," is the daughter of Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, leader El Mencho.
Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, known as "La Negra," is the daughter of Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, leader El Mencho.

More than 2,000 individuals and entities have been targeted through the Kingpin Act during the past two decades for their roles in international narcotics trafficking, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. This often resulted in civil penalties, including freezing assets and levying significant fines, eventually crippling businesses. However, criminal charges and prison stints related to the Kingpin Act are much more rare.

In the first known case, prosecutors targeted the head of an airline in Peru and his wife for allegedly trafficking tons of cocaine in 2009. In a case resolved this year, agents used the law against a Florida pilot who provided private charter service to Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro Moros’ inner circle in support of Maduro's corrupt but successful May 2018 re-election campaign.

La Negra's crimes are much less severe, and her attorney claims she's being targeted because of her father.

Related story: Drug cartels attack enemies and spread terror with weaponized drones in US, Mexico

Family ties

For nearly a decade, U.S. agents and Mexican military have been unable to capture her father, Rúben Oseguera Cervantes, head of the violent global drug powerhouse Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, known as CJNG. El Mencho is believed to be hiding out in the jungles or mountains of western Mexico, protected by a group of mercenaries. The U.S. is offering a $10 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

In this wanted poster, the U.S. announces a rare $10 million reward for help finding El Mencho, a ruthless cartel boss and billionaire.
In this wanted poster, the U.S. announces a rare $10 million reward for help finding El Mencho, a ruthless cartel boss and billionaire.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have successfully targeted members of El Mencho's inner circle, including leaders of the cartel's financial arm and El Mencho's daughter. They also fought for years to secure the arrest and extradition of the cartel leader's son, Rúben Oseguera González.

La Negra walked into the Washington, D.C., courthouse in February 2020 with plans to attend a hearing for her brother but was quickly arrested. Her brother, known as "Menchito," Spanish for "Lil' Mencho," had been tapped to eventually take over the cartel. Now, he sits in a U.S. jail awaiting trial on federal gun and drug charges.

Menchito, the son of El Mencho, was next-in-line to head the dangerous CJNG cartel. Now he's jailed, awaiting extradition to the U.S.
Menchito, the son of El Mencho, was next-in-line to head the dangerous CJNG cartel. Now he's jailed, awaiting extradition to the U.S.

In October 2018, El Mencho was outed as a top U.S. target by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a national news conference. Sessions also announced a coordinated attack on CJNG, blamed along with the infamous Sinaloa Cartel for the bulk of America's illegal and deadly drugs.

CJNG has an estimated 5,000 members and is more violent, frequently blamed for mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths and video recorded beheadings. The Courier Journal published a special investigative report in 2019 on El Mencho's reach into small-town America, with known cases in 35 states. CJNG has been detected on every continent except Antarctica.Prosecutors revealed the unsealing of several indictments against top CJNG leaders, including El Mencho, his son and his wife's brother, Abigael González Valencia. González Valencia, 45, is the head of "Los Cuinis," a billion-dollar drug and money laundering network and the financial arm of CJNG.

U.S. Treasury Department officials publicly announced that in 2015, they designated El Mencho and his brother-in-law as "kingpins" under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. That makes it illegal for an American bank, business or citizen to conduct or patronize businesses associated with the kingpins.

Mexican cartel leader: How a powerful gang leader became a victim of Mexico's bloody cartel wars

La Negra was born in San Francisco and has dual citizenship, making her vulnerable to this line of attack.

She had business dealings with companies blacklisted by the Treasury Department for affiliations with CJNG. She managed a sushi restaurant and tequila label Onze Black in Mexico. She also was a part owner and the sole administrator of J&P Advertising.

El Mencho and CJNG were publicly named as top U.S. targets during a news conference in Washington, D.C., in October 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon (far right). They announced indictments and a $10 million reward for information.
El Mencho and CJNG were publicly named as top U.S. targets during a news conference in Washington, D.C., in October 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon (far right). They announced indictments and a $10 million reward for information.

The U.S. sanctions were front-page news in La Negra's hometown of Guadalajara.

Prosecutors allege that La Negra spent years avoiding economic sanctions and changed the names of some of her businesses in an attempt to fool U.S. investigators. They filed a motion asking the judge to consider a sentence of four years and three months in prison.

Also, La Negra "has access to assets" and should pay a fine of between $25,000 and $5 million, prosecutors argued in their sentencing memo.

Her attorney disagreed, saying she would be unable to pay a fine.

Kingpin Act first used in crime linked to Peru

La Negra's attorney argues in court documents that the allegations against his client are nowhere near as egregious as others prosecuted under the same law.

In the first known prosecution for violating the Kingpin Act, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Miami and Internal Revenue Service secured indictments in 2007 against Peruvian drug kingpin Fernando Melciades Zevallos Gonzales and his wife, Sandra Elisa Sanchez.

The couple teamed to start Aero Continente, Peru's largest airline with an office in Miami, Florida. Agents allege in court documents that its planes were used to smuggle drugs.

Then-President George W. Bush declared Zevallos a significant foreign narcotics trafficker, clearing the way for future criminal and civil cases against him and his organization on June 1, 2004. That same day, Sanchez deposited two checks from her husband's account totaling $100,000 into her personal bank account, according to her plea agreement.

Sanchez was arrested July 1, 2008 at Miami International Airport. She pleaded guilty eight months later to one count of violating the Kingpin Act, with prosecutors dropping money laundering and other charges. A federal judge allowed Sanchez to be released in November 2009 and placed on three years probation.

Mexican cartel connection discovered in US: California drug ring linked to Ohio officer's killing and Mexico's infamous Sinaloa Cartel

Her husband remained in prison in Peru, serving a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Along with the criminal charges, Treasury Department officials announced in 2009 they were levying sanctions against the drug lord's financial network in the British Virgin Islands, Panama and Peru.

In a more recent case, the owner of a Florida-based charter company provided flight services to prominent members of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle, including former Executive Vice President Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah.

The U.S. Treasury Department listed El Aissami as a "specially designated narcotics trafficker" in 2017, cautioning on its website: "U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions or otherwise dealing with these individuals and entities."

Yet Victor Mones Coro, based in Miami, and others continued to provide private flights for El Aissami and his associates to Russia, Turkey, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, according to court records. About two dozen of those flights were in furtherance of Maduro's re-election campaign.

The Treasury Department sanctioned Maduro in 2017 for denying democracy to the people of Venezuela and imposing "an authoritarian regime," declaring "all assets of Nicolas Maduro subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with him.

Coro pled guilty in federal court in the Southern District of New York in 2020 to conspiracy to violate and evade the Kingpin Act and its regulations.

In April, Coro was sentenced to serve four years and seven months and then remain on supervised release for two years. He remains jailed in Brooklyn, New York, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

La Negra isn't charged with money laundering, wiring drug profits or aiding an illegal election, so she should receive a lesser sentence than Coro or Sanchez, McCool said.

La Negra's emotional letter to the judge

Hoping to gain her freedom, La Negra wrote to the judge from her jail cell.

She described being alone in isolation for 23 hours a day as jail officials try to limit cases of COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

"I find myself talking to my pictures and to myself," she wrote. "Sometimes I feel like I am going to lose my mind."

She described how helpless she felt as elderly loved ones have contracted the coronavirus and how she is unable to protect her children, a 5-year-old girl and an older son.

"Not being able to hug them, to smell them, to wake up next to them, to give them my blessing before they go to bed or when they wake up, simply to watch them grow every day, hurts a lot," she wrote in her letter.

She asked the judge for forgiveness.

"Ms. Gonzalez understands fully the magnitude of her actions, and her punishment has been underway and severe," her attorney argued.

La Negra is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia Friday by Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell.

Follow Beth Warren on Twitter: @BethWarrenCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daughter of CJNG cartel kingpin El Mencho seeks release

