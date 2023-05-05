Prison guard charged with beating restrained inmate

May 4—A prison guard accused in a recent civil complaint of participating in the beating and sexual abuse of a Black inmate at a state-run prison in Clayton in 2021 was charged in January with misdemeanor aggravated battery in connection with allegations he beat a different inmate who was handcuffed and being held down by other guards last fall.

New Mexico State Police Officer Edward Quintana was dispatched to Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility to take a report in October, more than a month after the alleged assault, after complaints of excessive use of force made by inmate Johnathan Silva. Silva also accused corrections officers Justice Yates, Jose Baca and Danny Pelayo, the affidavit says.

Video footage taken Sept. 13 shows Christian Trujillo "while in the performance of his duties as a supervisor did strike Johnathan Silva in the head multiple times while Mr. Silva was restrained with his hands behind his back and being held down on the floor by Mr. Yates, Mr. Pelayo, and Mr. Baca," according to an affidavit for Trujillo's arrest warrant filed in Union County Magistrate Court.

"The obtained video footage and pictures of injuries affirms that Mr. Trujillo did cause temporary disfigurement or injury to Mr. Silva's head, upper chest, and hands," according to the affidavit.

In addition to the video footage, Quintana "conducted multiple interviews with staff ... as well as viewed camera footage of the events from beginning to conclusion and confirmed ... that Mr. Trujillo had been the primary aggressor against Mr. Silva," according to criminal complaint in the case.

The affidavit says state police didn't have enough evidence to charge the other three corrections officers.

"As stated in the criminal complaint the underlying investigation did not produce evidence to support charges against other individuals at this time," Eighth Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya said in an email sent by a spokeswoman. "However, our office continues to evaluate all evidence in this matter to ensure anyone who is criminally liable is held accountable."

Corrections spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the department "cannot directly address this case," but that it "reviews all uses of force and investigates anytime excessive force may have been used.

"If it is determined that force was excessive, disciplinary action is taken promptly," Hart wrote.

Trujillo and Danny Pelayo are both defendants in a civil rights lawsuit the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project filed on behalf of inmate Carl Berry last month in U.S. District Court accusing them and two other guards of participating in beating Berry at Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in April 2021. Berry alleges one officer pushed his crotch up against his backside. He also says he was held face-down on the ground when a corrections officer placed a foot on his back and said, "Let me guess, you can't breathe," words evoking the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Trujillo and Pelayo have been employed by the Corrections Department since 2019 and are still on the job, Hart said.

"While the criminal charge against Mr. Trujillo does not appear to be related to Mr. Berry's lawsuit, the Prison and Jail Project is disappointed to see Mr. Trujillo involved in another act of violence against inmates," Prison and Jail Project staff attorney Mallory Gagan said in an email Thursday.

Attorney John James D'Amato Jr., who represents Trujillo in the criminal case, said in a phone interview Thursday he's preparing to for a July trial where a jury will decide "whether in fact [Trujillo] committed misdemeanor aggravated battery." D'Amato has filed a motion in Trujillo's criminal case asking the court to order the prosecution not to mention the pending civil case to jurors.

Online court records show a warrant for Trujillo's arrest was issued Jan. 3, several months after Quintana took his report, and that Trujillo was arrested and posted a surety bond the same day, though he wasn't arraigned until Jan. 24.

It's unclear what law enforcement agency arrested Trujillo and whether he was incarcerated after his arrest. The arresting officer's name on the warrant return paperwork is illegible.

State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said in a phone interview Thursday he called the agency's Raton office and was told Clayton police made the arrest and that they take people in custody to Raton or Tucumcari.

No one at the Clayton Police Department answered the phone Thursday. Spokespeople for the Vigil-Maldonado Detention Center in Raton and the Quay County Detention Center in Tucumcari both said Trujillo had never been an inmate there.

D'Amato said he wasn't sure where his client had been jailed.

"What I think ... happened is they got him in and out," D'Amato said. "It looks like they booked him and released him."