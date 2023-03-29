Prison guard hospitalized after altercation with inmate at Baltimore Central Booking

A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday night following an altercation with an inmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

According to a statement from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, a weapon was involved, although the agency did not specify what type or its origin.

The correctional officer was treated and released.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services detectives are leading the investigation, and a suspect has been identified. DPSCS detectives will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute the perpetrator.

Central Booking operations, including court, medical and mental health appointments, are occurring as normal. Due to the ongoing investigation, recreational activities are limited.