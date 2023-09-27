Prison guard who punched inmate and lied seeks leniency in federal court

A former corrections officer at Green Haven prison who sucker-punched an inmate in the face and then falsely reported he had been hit first is hoping to avoid incarceration when he is sentenced Wednesday in federal court in White Plains.

Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, wants no more than probation with home detention, citing his otherwise stellar work record, the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, his acceptance of responsibility and that he has already suffered with the loss of his desired career.

He pleaded guilty this year to deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law in connection with the May 28, 2020, incident at the prison in Stormville.

The sentencing guidelines, which U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman must consider but is not bound by, call for a prison term of 2 to 2 1/2 years. Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence in that range.

Defense lawyer Andrew Rubin argued in a sentencing memo that Everly’s actions were wrong but that he was not entirely unprovoked when he punched the inmate. He said that earlier that day the inmate, Eion Thom, had refused an order from a female corrections officer until Everly came over and got him to comply. Thom expressed some veiled threats of hurting Everly in the future. So when Everly saw him later that day he decided “to preemptively send a message to Mr. Thom that attacking him would be a bad idea.”

“Realizing that he had no actual right to engage in that type of physical force, he panicked and concocted a story that Thom hit him first out of fear of losing his livelihood as a result of his actions,” Rubin wrote.

The incident came six months after Everly had been slashed in the head by another inmate. But Rubin said Everly had mostly acted out of the extreme stress resulting from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already claimed a grandmother, an aunt and a friend. He was regularly working 16-hour shifts and he feared bringing the disease home to his wife and two young children.

Everly acknowledged his wrongdoing at a disciplinary hearing the following month and later resigned.

Thom, who was serving a sentence for a drug conviction, was not seriously hurt. He was paroled in October 2020 and died less than six months later when he was shot during an argument in Brooklyn.

Since losing his job, Everly has been working as a caddie at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale and as a counselor at Woodfield Cottage, Westchester's juvenile detention facility. Among those who wrote letters on his behalf to the judge was a retired Greenburgh detective who has known Everly since he was in high school. Others included inmates at Green Haven who attested to his respecteful demeanor, one thanking Everly for convincing him to set aside gang life and pursue a college education.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsey Keenan and Kaiya Arroyo said incarceration was appropriate to deter other corrections officers from acting as Everly did. They said his actions were particularly serious because of his attempt to cover them up and that the assault likely wouldn't have been detected had it not been caught on fellow officers' body worn cameras.

"The criminal civil rights laws are intended for the precise circumstances before the Court in this case: for the protection of vulnerable citizens from the willful actions of those who would use positions of authority as platforms for abuse," the prosecutors wrote in their sentencing submission.

Rubin said Everly's loss of employment, pension and health benefits was sufficient deterrence against prison guards following his lead.

And he assailed prosecutors for asking Roman to rely on the sentences imposed on a selection of corrections officers convicted for improper use of force. Rubin said all of them involved far more egregious behavior by the guards, including the use of weapons against restrained prisoners, with some of the attacks ending in death.

Everly’s supervisor, Sgt. Rosita Rossy, was also charged and is awaiting trial. She is accused of filing a false report about Everly’s actions and getting two others under her command to do the same.

