In prison, the gym was his safe haven. Now he’s helping others reach their fitness goals as a gym owner, trainer

CHICAGO -- When Luis Centeno was younger, he had life goals that included wanting to build his own business.

He eventually did, but the enterprise he worked to create on the streets of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood and beyond was selling drugs. He controlled blocks of the neighborhood while having run-ins with the law.

Centeno would spend 10 years in federal prison. But seemingly hitting rock bottom, it was there he discovered a new passion that would eventually turn his life around.

In prison, the gym was a safe haven for him, helping the days go by faster, he said.

“It allowed me to deal with anxiety and stress and depression throughout my incarceration,” Centeno said.

It took persistence and difficult life lessons to get where he is now. In many ways, it was the same hustle and determination he’s always had that drove him to create his legal business — owning gyms in the city.

Centeno is the owner of Fit Results, a gym that offers boot camps, personal training and group fitness classes.

‘I adjusted to my environment’

Centeno grew up in Little Village, where as a kid he would help clear snow from his neighbors’ yards in exchange for chips and popcorn, his mom, Leticia Centeno, said.

Her youngest of three, Luis was a happy, loving and restless young boy.

“He was always very affectionate with me,” Leticia said. “He would sing to me.”

Leticia started noticing some changes as Luis got older. She’d sometimes get home from work and couldn’t find him.

“Boys change very quickly and there are times when you can’t control it anymore,” Leticia said. “Later he would get home with sadness in his eyes and I was already imagining that he was into something.”

It was a painful stage, she added. “I do not want to get into that a lot because I still feel the pain.”

Centeno was about 16 when he started selling drugs.

He would try to live his life and make money while abiding by the law sometimes. He joined a carpenters union apprenticeship program, but would go back to selling drugs when work slowed down.

“I just grew up and I adjusted to my environment, which was selling drugs and living the fast life,” he said.

“And that was basically the norm, and a regular paying job in my eyes wasn’t enough to make a living,” he said. “I had the illusion of becoming rich or becoming hood rich doing what I learned how to do and what I saw everybody doing on the street.”

Centeno found himself in and out of jail or house arrest. That was until 2002, when he was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, carrying a firearm while committing another crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

With his criminal history considered in that trial, he was sentenced to prison for 10 years.

Leticia visited her son there.

“I was always there with him,” she said. “I always suffered a lot all that time because of the absence, thinking about where he was, but I thank God for giving me the strength to get through it. And for giving him the willpower to move on.”

He was released just short of the end of his 10-year sentence in 2011.

Leticia said she’s proud of her son for not going back to his old ways after he got out.

“He’s a completely different person, very responsible, loving to his children,” she said. “And that’s what matters now — his family and that he wants to be there for them.”

Centeno has organized fundraisers and toy drives for children whose parents are incarcerated and for prison ministries.

“When I was incarcerated, these organizations were the ones that were giving my kids presents when I couldn’t afford it,” he said.

He left behind a 4-year-old son and a 6-week-old daughter when he went to prison. His son is now 25 and Centeno stays in contact with him. He hasn’t been able to mend his relationship with his daughter, who is now 18, Centeno said.

‘I came from zero’

When Centeno was first released, he tried to get back into construction, a line of work he had some experience in before he was arrested.

But after a probationary period, he wouldn’t be hired because of his criminal background, he said. Centeno eventually got a job in sales at a corporate gym, but when people there started to gossip about his past, he decided to quit.

“So what I started doing was outdoor boot camps at the park,” he said, recalling the early days in Grant Park downtown. “And from there I never looked back.”

He started offering personal training sessions outside as well, which gradually grew from a couple of people to more than 20 in each class.

He eventually saved enough money and sold jewelry he had from before he was incarcerated to afford shared indoor space in 2012 for the winter months. By the end of 2014, he’d saved enough for his own gym in the South Loop.

While saving money for that first gym location, and trying to stay away from the bad influences that led him to life behind bars, Centeno made just enough money to pay rent in a small studio.

“People don’t realize that I came from the bottom. That I came from zero,” Centeno said. “In order to be able to do outdoor boot camps on time, to be able to do everything that I do around here, I had to move into a studio apartment and to pay the rent. The only money that I had coming in was for the rent and just enough money to probably make some peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and some noodles.”

He decided to tell his clients about his past about four years ago, after he’d built up his business. He doesn’t want people to think his path to entrepreneurship was easy, he said. And he wants young people in neighborhoods like the one he grew up in to know they too can be successful.

He said children growing up in neighborhoods with crime issues need to leave the neighborhood to see what other opportunities for careers and entrepreneurship exist outside of the “box” they grew up in.

To bring young adults with a criminal history out of the criminal justice system, job training programs need to guarantee that previous offenders will actually get work, he said.

Youth who may be leading down the same path he was on have it in them become business owners — they just need to find mentors and people who will teach them how to run a business legally, Centeno said.

“If you’re running the streets and doing a lot of illegal activities you’re already an entrepreneur by nature so you’re already a risk taker,” he said. “You have to learn how to take risks the legal way.”

Family support

Centeno is now married and has two little girls, Louanne, 3, and Margot, 4. His wife, whom he met at a Halloween party in 2012 through mutual friends, helps him run the gym business and gave him the push he needed to open Fit Results.

Marina Centeno moved to Chicago from France to open a North American Branch of ADS Laminaire, an air filter company. Her experience opening the U.S. location and managing it as the branch director helped Centeno when he needed to learn how to open his first gym.

She learned about his past a few months after they started dating, when they realized they had feelings for each other and their relationship wasn’t just a fling, Marina said. She was taken aback by his confession, and had to process and understand the difference in American culture and crime compared with the minor crime she grew up seeing in France, she said.

But she soon realized Centeno was the person she’d met and fallen in love with. Marina said what defines Luis is not what he did but who he is.

“He’s a very giving person,” Marina said. “And that’s how we ended up doing fitness because he didn’t only enjoy doing it but he enjoyed sharing it and making people happy and making people feel better about themselves.”

Their girls visit the gym often as it has become a family business. They go to museums and parks on weekends, trying to show the girls the importance of an active lifestyle, Marina said.

She said she’s proud of what their family has built and of how far her husband has come.

“He is a nice guy who put himself in a bad situation,” Marina said. “And learned from that experience to become an even better human being.”

