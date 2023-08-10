Prison inmate charged with attempted murder

Aug. 10—ANDERSON — An inmate serving a life sentence at the Pendleton Correction Facility has been charged with attempted murder.

Rashawn Mackey, 29, was charged with attempted murder, inmate in possession of a dangerous device and battery on a public safety official in connection with a March 20 attack on a correctional officer.

Mackey was convicted in 2012 of a murder in North Carolina and was sentenced to life without parole.

According to the probable cause filed by Jeffrey Malott, a correctional police officer, Mackey is alleged to have struck a guard with a "hatchet" to the face and to have stabbed the guard in the hand with a syringe.

The incident took place when Mackey was being taken to the showers and struck the guard with a closed fist.

While a struggle was taking place Mackey retrieved a weapon from his waist band striking the guard twice. The guard grabbed a bread rack to defend himself.

Inmate Tykee Beauford told investigators that he did have the weapon but returned it to Mackey earlier on March 20. Beuford said Mackey was under the influence of drugs at the time.

The guard told investigators that he believed Mackey was trying to "kill me" and didn't expect to be attacked.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.