Prison inmate charged with drug possession

Apr. 8—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An inmate at Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, was charged with possessing contraband after a corrections officer reported finding a smoking pipe and crack cocaine in her cell.

Cambria County detectives charged Veronica Lewis, 38, with a rash of drug-related counts on Wednesday.

According to a complaint affidavit, a corrections officer conducting a routine search of cell 17 in Housing Unit A found the smoking pipe in the area of Lewis' locker and two pieces of cocaine.

The items were photographed and placed in an evidence bag and were sent to the state police crime laboratory in Greensburg.

Prison officials had searched the cell before Lewis was housed there and found no evidence of drugs, the affidavit said.

Lewis was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, who set $100,000 percentage bond.