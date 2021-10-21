Prison inmate flees work detail

Oct. 21—GUILFORD COUNTY — Officials were searching Thursday for a Guilford County man who walked away from a state prison work crew in Scotland County.

Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, has been serving a sentence in the minimum-custody Scotland Correction Institute for convictions in 2004 in Randolph and Guilford counties on charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. His projected release date was August 2025.

Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment just before noon Thursday when he reportedly stole a brown-gray dump truck with North Carolina license plate 88383T, a department press release said. Officials thought he might be traveling toward Asheboro.

Mundy was listed as homeless before incarceration, last known to be living in Guilford County.

Mundy was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a four-inch scar in his upper left arm and tattoos on his left arm, left hand and right arm, and an eagle tattoo on his right shoulder.

Prison officials ask that anyone with information on Mundy's whereabouts call 911 or call Scotland Correctional Institution at (910) 844-3078.