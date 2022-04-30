Prison inmate found guilty of multiple assault charges involving corrections staff

Apr. 29—A jury found James Vest, 41, of Hanford, guilty Wednesday of multiple counts of battery and other charges involving corrections staff at the conclusion of a three-day trial.

The counts were: one count of gassing a peace officer; two counts of battery upon non-confined persons, one count of indecent exposure; and one count of attempted battery upon a non-confined person.

The jury also found that Vest suffered two felony strike prior convictions and took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offenses, as well as the fact that Vest had served a prior term in prison.

The crimes of which Vest was convicted occurred in late August 2021, and mid-September 2021, in Kings County while Vest was an inmate at the California State Prison in Corcoran.

Vest is scheduled for sentencing on May 25. If the court follows the current state sentencing laws, Vest could receive a maximum sentence of 14 years and 4 months in state prison and be ordered to register as a sex offender.

The cases were prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Regina Bradshaw, investigated by California Department of Corrections staff at Corcoran State Prison M. Placencia, Sgt. J. Barrios, H. Flores, and E. Ruelas.