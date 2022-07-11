Prison inmate is at-large after escaping custody in Lexington, police say

Authorities across Kentucky are searching for an inmate who escaped custody on Saturday.

According to Kentucky State Police, David Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Center’s recovery residence in Lexington, removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Josh Satterly with state police confirmed at 9:15 a.m. Monday that Lewis is still at-large.

Lewis, originally an inmate at the Blackburn Correctional Complex off Spurr Road in Lexington, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt, according to state police. He was also carrying a black trash bag of personal belongings.

The Hope Center is a facility where homeless and at-risk persons can go and receive life-sustaining and life-rebuilding services that help address addiction, according to its website.

Lewis is 41 years old but turns 42 this upcoming Saturday, according to state police. He is 5-foot-5-inches, weighs roughly 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, per state police.

Satterly said Lewis has ties to Somerset.

On May 6, 2020, Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related charges, according to court records.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local agency or state police, post 12 at 502-227-2221.