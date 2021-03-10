Prison inmate sentenced for assaulting on-duty nurse

Mar. 10—SOMERSET — An inmate at SCI-Fayette was sentenced on Monday to serve 1 to 2 years for assaulting a nurse when he was an inmate at SCI-Somerset.

Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Vernon Wills, 36, following an earlier guilty plea to indecent assault.

Wills was housed in the Restricted Housing Unit of the Walters Mill Road facility on June 24 when the nurse arrived to give him his medication, state police in Somerset said.

A corrections officer opened the food aperture so Wills could extend his hand to receive his prescription medication. As the nurse placed the medication into his hand, Wills dropped the pills and grabbed the nurse, who was able to free herself.

The corrections officer was unable to close the aperture because Wills refused to pull his arm back into his cell. Wills then began screaming derogatory sexual remarks toward the nurse.

"These corrections officers that work for the DOC don't deserve to be touched inappropriately," District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said. "It's a dangerous job. This sends the right message, that if you're going to do these things there are repercussions."

The sentence comes in addition to time Wills is serving for crimes in other counties.

Wills, formerly of Pittsburgh, has been in the state prison system since he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents in February 2006, online records show.

Pittsburgh police said Wills approached each of the women — ages 20, 23 and 51 — made lewd comments and sexually assaulted them.