Prison likely for man in beating, robbery of veteran after new crimes of violence

Mar. 11—A man sentenced to five years of probation in the beating and robbery of a Dayton veteran last spring is likely headed to prison for that crime because of new allegations of violence against him.

Shawn Deangelo Shank, 45, of Dayton faces 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison if Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof revokes his five-year supervised probation at his March 24 hearing.

However, Shank would not be sentenced on the old case until the new case — for which he was indicted on Wednesday — is resolved, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Shank and Heather Renee Byrd on May 18, 2020, were supposed to give the veteran a ride to the bank and VA Hospital in Dayton, "but instead taped his hands, feet and mouth and beat and robbed him then dumped him in an abandoned garage" in the 300 block of South Woodward Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in that case in Dayton Municipal Court.

A letter carrier on his U.S. Postal Service delivery route heard the victim yelling for help and called police. Inside Shank's car police found a bloody towel, a roll of duct tape that matched the tape with which the victim was bound and the victim's wallet, cellphone, keys and cane, according to the court document.

Shank and Byrd both pleaded guilty to kidnapping in November 2020, and were each granted five years of supervised probation by Dankof, court records show.

Shank was indicted Wednesday in connection to crimes reported Feb. 28 against a 48-year-old man at the victim's apartment in the 100 block of Ashwood Avenue in Dayton. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dankof's courtroom for aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary, each with violent offender and three-year firearm specifications; kidnapping, felonious assault; two counts of weapons under disability for prior convictions; and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense.

Shank is held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Feb. 28 arrest by Dayton police.

Byrd also is in the jail, where she has been held since her March 3 arrest for alleged violations of her probation in the May 2020 case. According to court records, Dankof on Wednesday added sanctions to her probation requiring her to attend residential treatment at Women's Recovery Center and participate in Women's Therapeutic Court or she, too, faces a sentence between 11 and 16 1/2 years in prison.