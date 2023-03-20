Prison locked down after 'gun smuggled in for armed breakout'

1
Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Prison locked down after 'gun smuggled in for armed breakout'
Prison locked down after 'gun smuggled in for armed breakout'

A prison has been locked down 24/7 after intelligence that a firearm had been smuggled into the jail, potentially for a breakout, the Telegraph can reveal.

Officers mounted intensive search of cells at HMP Bedford over the weekend after receiving what sources described as “credible” intelligence of a weapon having been smuggled in.

Prisoners were ordered to remain in their cells round-the-clock and only allowed out for searches of them. It is understood the incident is ongoing.

Prison sources said it was “very unusual,” adding that a jail breakout or hostage-taking were potential motives for sneaking a firearm into a jail.

“An escape attempt would be the most likely reason,” said one experienced senior officer.

The prison has a high proportion of foreign offenders who account for more than a sixth (17 per cent) of the inmates, according to a HM chief inspector of prisons report on HMP Bedford last year.

The inspection also found levels of violence within the jail that were “some of the highest” in England and Wales. Conditions were described as “unacceptable,” particularly on A and B wings where most prisoners shared “shabby, cramped cells designed for one person.”

'Totally trashed' in riot

Two wings of the jail were “totally trashed” in a riot in November 2016 which was fuelled by frustration over “disgraceful conditions” including a failure to provide basic items such as soap, cleaning materials and toilet paper, according a follow-up investigation by HMP Bedford’s independent watchdog.

Government sources said the reasons for any firearm being smuggled into the jail were unknown.

Prison Officers Association (POA) officials said that if the intelligence proved correct, a firearm could have been dropped in by a drone, smuggled in by a visitor or thrown over the perimeter wall at a scheduled time to be picked up by an inmate.

“It doesn’t have to be a complete firearm. You could bring it in over time in parts for someone in the jail with the necessary expertise to assemble it inside,” said a prison source.

Mark Fairhurst, general secretary of the POA, said there needed to be more investment in not just security equipment - such as scanners and X-ray machines - but also trained security staff, more dog patrols to counter contraband being thrown over perimeters, and anti-drone technology.

Drone blockers

“We have drone blockers but the prison service is refusing to buy them. The argument is that if you put a drone blocking signal on a drone and it drops out of the sky onto a prisoner, the prison is liable for the injury,” he said.

The incident comes as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been forced to introduce a series of urgent measures - including the use of police cells and early release of prisoners on tags - to help tackle an overcrowding crisis. There are estimated to be as few as 600 places left in secure, rather than open prisons.

HMP Bedford is a category B Victorian men’s prison, which has been on its current site since 1801. In 2009, the prison’s watchdog expressed concerns at the high number of prisoners serving life sentences in the jail. As a local prison, it holds both people on remand to the local courts as well as sentenced offenders.

Former inmates have included John Bunyan, author of Pilgrim’s Progress, for unlicensed preaching, James Hanratty, one of the last people to be executed in Britain when he was hanged in 1962.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

    Russian hackers and special services are adding malicious code to the hacked software hosted on torrents, as Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection warns Ukrainians.

  • Kremlin employees are given month to get rid of their iPhones

    Employees of the Russian presidential administration have been instructed to replace iPhones with smartphones of other brands and with a different operating system by the end of March. Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, referring to sources Quote: "No more iPhones.

  • Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe Edition, ‘Emails I Cant Send Fwd:’

    The extended project features four new tracks.

  • ‘Our movements for justice are lifelong’: Meet Minnesota’s first transgender legislator

    After winning 81% of the vote in her district, USA TODAY's Woman of the Year Minnesota honoree is fighting to build a better future for trans youth.

  • Singapore to tighten shoe recycling controls after Reuters report

    A Singapore shoe recycling project will be subject to surprise inspections following a Reuters investigation that found footwear it donated to the scheme was not recycled, Singapore's minister of culture said on Monday. U.S. petrochemicals giant Dow Inc and Sport Singapore, a government agency, had pledged that the shoes would be ground down to make playgrounds and running tracks. The investigation, using location trackers hidden inside the soles of shoes, found sneakers donated by Reuters in Singapore had instead been exported to Indonesia for resale.

  • Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize

    Actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien to celebrate his comedy and career. Sandler, whose movies include "Spanglish," "The Wedding Singer," and "The Waterboy," was celebrated for his comedic chops that, while not always winning the hearts of critics, have won over fans and generated billions of dollars. Dressed uncharacteristically in business attire instead of his trademark shorts and T-shirt, Sandler, 56, said he thought his suit was baggy.

  • ‘My home renovation dream turned into a nightmare’

    The instant Heidi Roberts walked through the door of the two up two down Victorian cottage in Ipswich she could see its potential, despite years of grime and neglect.

  • The truth about the ‘eight glasses of water a day’ rule

    A new survey suggests that 45 per cent of British people sip – ominous drum roll please - just one glass of water a day.

  • Sturgeon has finally killed off independence

    The resignation of Peter Murrell as chief executive of the SNP was less surprising than that of his wife, Nicola Sturgeon, as first minister and leader of the party. But the nature of his departure and the circumstances under which he chose to go only serve to underline the extraordinary chaos into which Scotland’s ruling party has descended in just a couple of weeks.

  • Insider Q&A: From oil to offshore wind, Ørsted transformed

    One of Europe's most fossil fuel-intensive energy companies transformed completely in little more than a decade by doubling down on offshore wind. Ørsted, formerly DONG Energy, for Danish Oil and Natural Gas, started aggressively building wind farms off the coast of Denmark, the U.K. and Germany in 2008 — a time when offshore wind was a curiosity. The company sold off the North Sea oil and gas assets on which it had built its identity to focus on clean energy, becoming Ørsted.

  • This is what the RFU's Six Nations review should look like

    Following Steve Borthwick's first campaign in charge of England, he will face an RFU review led by CEO Bill Sweeney.

  • Emperor ‘Tight-bum’ – the ghastly, gluttonous Roman the world forgot

    Aulus Vitellius is unlikely to make it on to many modern popular shortlists of Rome’s worst emperors. Although Suetonius wrote his biography, and he has a starring role in Tacitus’s Histories, perhaps his reign was too short (from January 2 to December 20 AD69, when he was killed by supporters of his successor, Vespasian). Or it might be because he lacked the all-round vices necessary to be remembered as an archetypal tyrant. As a youth a sexual plaything of the emperor Tiberius (earning the nic

  • Report: Texans will pay $6 million to make Brandin Cooks trade happen

    Receiver Brandon Cooks was due to make $18 million this year, fully guaranteed. He still is. And the Texans will be paying a third of the amount, even though he won’t be playing for them. PFT has confirmed that the Texans have agreed to pay $6 million of the Cooks salary in order to make [more]

  • Australia did not vow to help US defend Taiwan in submarine deal -minister

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia "absolutely" did not promise to support the U.S. in any military conflict over Taiwan in return for a deal to acquire U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarines, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday. Australia, the U.S. and Britain unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project on Monday.

  • Gulf Clan: Colombia suspends ceasefire with drug cartel

    Colombia's president says the gang has not stopped its illegal activities and is behind recent attacks.

  • Chastain gets leader Harvick loose, causes multi-car wreck

    Ross Chastain gets Kevin Harvick loose on the way to take the lead, with the No. 4 sent spinning to cause a multi-car wreck at Atlanta.

  • Melanie Lynskey Wows Jimmy Fallon With Jaw-Dropping Drew Barrymore Impression

    The "Tonight Show" host couldn't believe it.

  • Kremlin already looking for Putin replacement after ICC arrest warrant – HUR

    After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kremlin mandarins have started to look for a successor, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian national television on March 19.

  • The Bambi effect: Are deer a bigger threat to NC forests than climate change?

    Short of reintroducing top predators, some researchers believe a new approach to hunting might be the best way to bring ecosystems back into balance

  • NC Senate Minority leader: anti-CRT bill won’t do what Republicans say it will | Opinion

    Critical Race Theory bill NC Republicans are pushing isn’t about equalizing education.