Prison officer sexually assaulted by inmate
Graphic allegations of a sexual assault on a female correctional officer by an inmate are shedding light on possible red flags with California's prison system.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
Luis Rubiales was banned from soccer for three years, and he could now face up to a year in prison.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
The FTC is aiming to unravel the complex and secretive corporate relationships in the top AI companies out there in a new inquiry. Orders have been sent to Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI that will, as Chair Lina Khan said, "shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition."
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affected the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly with the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.