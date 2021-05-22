Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Two federal prison officers charged with neglecting their duties when accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell are expected to avoid prison time as part of deal struck Friday with federal prosecutors.

Officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who were assigned to Epstein's special housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center during the August 2019 overnight shift, admitted that they “willfully and knowingly" falsified documents showing that they had conducted required cell patrols, according to court documents.

At the time they should have been tending to their duties, prosecutors had asserted that the officers appeared to be sleeping, lingering in an office common area or browsing the Internet.

More: AG Barr names new federal prison director in continuing leadership make-over after Jeffrey Epstein suicide

More: Officials: Loaded gun recovered inside troubled Manhattan detention center

As part of the deferred prosecution agreement, which is pending a federal judge's approval, the two officers will serve six months of supervised release, cooperate with a continuing investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general and perform 100 hours of community service.

"After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution in this District," prosecutors said in a Friday letter filed with the court.

When the charges were announced, prosecutors alleged that no inmate checks were made from 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9 to 6:30 a.m. the following morning, when the officers discovered Epstein's body. During that time, the officers should have conducted five separate inmate counts in the high-security unit. A review of surveillance video allegedly showed the two officers asleep at their desks at one point during the night, according to court documents.

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.
Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.

Epstein's sudden death triggered a wave of recriminations from his many victims, who had anticipated his trial on sex trafficking and related conspiracy charges. Prosecutors alleged that Epstein "sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls" at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, and at other locations from at least 2002 to 2005.

The suicide also prompted a leadership shakeup at the federal Bureau of Prisons, as then- Attorney General William Barr ordered multiple investigations focusing on operations at the Manhattan facility where Epstein was held.

The suicide underscored persistent staffing shortages at prisons across the vast federal system, where officers routinely work overtime and other staffers--nurses, teachers and kitchen workers-- are often pressed into service to fill officer vacancies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Epstein prison officers to avoid jail time in deal with feds

Recommended Stories

  • Prison guards spared jail time in Epstein suicide plea deal

    The two prison workers fabricated log entries to make it seem like they checked on Epstein.

  • Prison officer had ‘inappropriate’ relationships with two jailed brothers at the same time

    Lucy Thornton, 28, admitted she "wilfully misconducted herself" while working at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

  • Guards Who Slept Through Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Get No-Jail Deal

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersTwo federal jail guards who failed to monitor Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself and then lied about what they were doing have struck a no-jail plea deal with prosecutors.The agreement with Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who literally fell asleep on the job at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, was disclosed in a letter to the judge overseeing their case.“After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution,” prosecutors wrote.The pair will get supervised release and community service in exchange for their agreement to cooperate with a Justice Department Inspector General review of Epstein’s jailhouse death.The financier was being held without bail on sex trafficking charges when, authorities found, he took his own life in August 2019. Indictment Against Jail Guards Reveals News Details From Jeffrey Epstein’s Final HoursNoel and Thomas—who were on mandatory overtime because of staffing issues—were supposed to check on Epstein and other inmates every 30 minutes but instead napped and shopped online. Then, prosecutors say, they falsified records to cover up the lapse.After the two Bureau of Prisons employees were indicted in November 2019, their attorneys suggested they were being scapegoated by the justice system, which was humiliated that it could not keep the high-profile prisoner safe.Epstein’s death unleashed conspiracy theories that persist to this day, but the New York City Medical Examiner deemed it a suicide by hanging.The financier was placed in the Special Housing Unit at the lockup for his own safety—and then put on suicide watch after being found on the floor of his cell with a strip of bedsheet around his neck.After daily psychiatric evaluations for about three week, he was taken off suicide watch and moved back to the SHU, in a cell close to the guards’ desk so he could be monitored.In the wake of the suicide, the warden at the jail was reassigned and the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons was removed.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Minneapolis mayor on a year of racial reckoning

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says his city has experienced one trauma after another in the last year — and the city's Black community has felt the pain the most. (May 20)

  • Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions

    The sand was packed on a recent sunny day at this upscale beach town on Oregon's coast, but signs of the state's cautious approach to the pandemic were still everywhere. It was a sharp contrast to places such as Florida or Texas, where many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for weeks. After public pressure, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, last week lifted a requirement for masks outdoors and put the onus on businesses to decide if fully vaccinated patrons would be required to mask up inside.

  • Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

    Nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. The Justice Department budgeted for 20,446 full-time correctional officer positions in 2020, but the agency that runs federal prisons said it currently employs 13,762 officers. The Bureau of Prisons insists that many of its facilities still have a full complement of officers who focus solely on maintaining order.

  • Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

    The slumping Brewers moved to shore up their infield defense by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Milwaukee also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games this year but had an .813 OPS last season while helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series.

  • Robert Durst has beaten the odds for 40 years – now he faces his last murder trial

    The notorious heir and subject of The Jinx documentary is on trial for the murder of his friend and confidante Susan Berman Robert Durst, who is accused of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman, faces jurors in court before opening statements in the trial. Photograph: Al Seib/REX/Shutterstock Robert Durst has been beating the odds for close to 40 years – escaping scrutiny for the disappearance of his first wife, going un-investigated for years for the cold-blooded murder of one of his best friends and, most startlingly, winning acquittal in a murder trial in Texas in which he admitted shooting the victim and dismembering the body with a bow saw and a paring knife. But time, and luck, may be running out for the notorious black sheep of a high-profile New York real estate family. Durst, now 78 and serving a long prison sentence, is facing one last murder trial where the evidence pointing to his guilt is not only compelling but has grown stronger since his dramatic cat-and-mouse arrest in a New Orleans hotel six years ago. That trial, for the 2000 murder of his friend and confidante Susan Berman, restarted in Los Angeles this week after an unexpected 14-month hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nobody is daring to call it a slam dunk – that’s the phrase the Texas prosecutor used in the 2003 murder trial where Durst walked free. But the alibi that Durst maintained for years – that he was hundreds of miles away at the time of the Berman killing – has collapsed. He has also admitted penning an anonymous letter alerting police to the dead body at Berman’s home – a letter that, while Durst was still sticking to his alibi, he acknowledged could have been written only by the killer. An old friend of both Durst’s and Berman’s, the former advertising executive Nick Chavin, is likely to be the prosecution’s most powerful witness. Chavin says Durst confessed Berman’s murder to him in 2014. Chavin’s testimony is already on the record – taken in advance of the trial because prosecutors were worried what might happen to him if they waited. “It sounds ridiculous,” Chavin said in 2017, “but yes, this was my best friend, who killed my other best friend.” John Lewin, the deputy district attorney, presents opening arguments in the murder trial of Robert Durst in 2020. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images Durst and his charismatic, high-priced lawyer Dick DeGuerin, are hoping to poke enough holes in the evidence to establish reasonable doubt, just as they did in Texas 18 years ago. Yes, Durst was at Berman’s Benedict Canyon home in the hills above Los Angeles, DeGuerin said in his opening statement on Wednesday. Yes, Durst wrote the note tipping off the police. But he did not kill Berman. Durst merely discovered the body after she had been shot, execution-style, in the back of the head, DeGuerin told the jury, and then panicked. “Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he doesn’t know who did,” DeGuerin said. In DeGuerin’s account, Durst was a bumbling, even clumsy innocent man around whom chaos inexplicably erupted from time to time. Because he had autistic tendencies (an assertion the prosecution disputes), he did not communicate with others normally. And because he had a tendency to panic, he did things, like hacking up a body after killing a man in self-defense, that might strike others as odd. “He doesn’t make good decisions,” DeGuerin conceded. Above all, DeGuerin insisted, the evidence against Durst can’t be trusted. The Jinx, the sensational HBO documentary about Durst that aired in 2015 and triggered his arrest, was an extended, dishonest piece of gotcha journalism, DeGuerin said. And Chavin, who has admitted lying to investigators for seven months before deciding to turn on his friend, is not a reliable witness. ‘Everything starts with Kathie’ The prosecution is arguing that understanding the full context of Durst’s story is crucial, and that includes the disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathie, in 1982. “Everything starts with Kathie Durst’s disappearance and death at the hands of Mr Durst,” John Lewin, the deputy district attorney, said in his own opening statement. Durst was never formally under suspicion in the case, in part because Kathie’s body was never found. She was not declared officially dead until 2017. Kathie and Robert Durst. Photograph: Rex Features But according to the prosecutor, Berman helped muddy the timing of Kathie’s disappearance by impersonating her in a phone call to the dean of the medical school where Kathie was a student. When friends of Kathie’s piled pressure on the local district attorney’s office to reopen the case in 2000, prosecutors allege, Durst assumed – wrongly, as it turned out – that he was under criminal investigation and that Berman was about to be questioned by the Los Angeles police. In short order, he arranged a perfunctory wedding with his girlfriend at the time, Debrah Lee Charatan, and rented out a room in Galveston, Texas. “It was a marriage of convenience,” Durst later told his sister in a recorded phone conversation while in police custody. “I had to have Debrah to write my checks. I was setting myself up to be a fugitive.” Before heading to Texas, he flew to California and, as he has now admitted, went several hundred miles out of his way to visit Berman in Los Angeles before driving back up north to the San Francisco airport. Chavin, in his testimony, said that for Durst, “It was her or me. I had no choice.” Once in Texas, Durst passed himself off as a mute woman, calling himself Dorothy Ciner. According to prosecutors, his roommate, Morris Black, saw through the disguise and asked so many questions he ended up shot and dismembered. The Jinx and the trial According to Durst and his legal team, Black and Durst had fought over a gun and Durst killed Black in self-defense. When it comes to Berman, DeGuerin said, Durst “had no motive and nothing to gain” by killing her. Much has changed for Durst since his previous trial, when he was less known than now and DeGuerin was able to argue that the suspicions swirling around him were prejudicial and should be kept out of the trial. Durst’s fortunes changed dramatically, in fact, after he agreed to sit for dozens of hours of interviews for The Jinx. Through Berman’s stepson, the film-makers found a letter from Durst to Berman using the same block capitals and the same misspelling of the “Beverly” in “Beverly Hills” as the anonymous note written to the police after her killing. They also caught Durst on a hot mic saying: “What did I do? Killed them all, of course.” As the six-part show reached its climax, police trailed Durst from a home in Houston to New Orleans and arrested him at a hotel where he had checked in under an alias. He was charged and later convicted on firearms charges and has remained behind bars while simultaneously awaiting trial in Los Angeles for the Berman killing. DeGuerin was scathing about The Jinx in his opening statement, feasting on the fact that three apparently damning sentences Durst uttered during the final episode were edited together out of order to sound more powerful than they were. Still, the show provides a wealth of on-the-record material that is likely to be used against Durst as the trial proceeds. The publicity surrounding the show also prompted investigators to dust off their old notebooks and enabled Lewin and his team in Los Angeles to review old evidence and establish new lines of inquiry. Getting Chavin to turn on his friend was perhaps their biggest coup. Durst’s 2019 admission that he wrote the letter to the police (consisting of Berman’s address and the single upper-case word “CADAVER”) was another a major victory. In court this week, Durst cut a sad figure – sitting in a wheelchair in a shabby suit and following proceedings through the court recorder’s notes on an electronic tablet because of hearing problems. According to his lawyers, he has bladder cancer and is barely fit to stand trial at all. But Durst has also indicated he intends to testify in his own defense – a highly unusual move that defense attorneys rarely recommend. In a case expected to last weeks or even months, it’s not clear when that testimony might come, but Lewin, the prosecutor, appears to be looking forward to it. “Get your popcorn and candy and a lounge chair,” he told the jury. “It’s going to be a while.”

  • Here’s an Update on Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett’s Relationship After All That Song Drama

    There's SO much to cover.

  • Scientists shot tardigrades out of a gun at more than 2,000 mph to see if the critters could survive

    A spacecraft carrying tardigrades crash landed on the moon in 2019. In a new study, scientists set out to test whether the creatures survived.

  • Virgin Galactic rocket plane flies to edge of space

    Sir Richard Branson's spaceplane completes the first of three key test flights above New Mexico.

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tCheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.

  • Risk of Nuclear War Over Taiwan in 1958 Said to Be Greater Than Publicly Known

    WASHINGTON — When communist Chinese forces began shelling islands controlled by Taiwan in 1958, the United States rushed to back up its ally with military force — including drawing up plans to carry out nuclear strikes on mainland China, according to an apparently still-classified document that sheds new light on how dangerous that crisis was. U.S. military leaders pushed for a first-use nuclear strike on China, accepting the risk that the Soviet Union would retaliate in kind on behalf of its ally and millions of people would die, dozens of pages from a classified 1966 study of the confrontation show. The government censored those pages when it declassified the study for public release. The document was disclosed by Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked a classified history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Papers, 50 years ago. Ellsberg said he had copied the top secret study about the Taiwan Strait crisis at the same time but did not disclose it then. He is now highlighting it amid new tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While it has been known in broader strokes that United States officials considered using atomic weapons against mainland China if the crisis escalated, the pages reveal in new detail how aggressive military leaders were in pushing for authority to do so if communist forces, which had started shelling the so-called offshore islands, intensified their attacks. The crisis in 1958 instead ebbed when Mao Zedong’s communist forces broke off the attacks on the islands, leaving them in the control of Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist Republic of China forces based on Taiwan. More than six decades later, strategic ambiguity about Taiwan’s status — and about American willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend it — persists. The previously censored information is significant both historically and now, said Odd Arne Westad, a Yale University historian who specializes in the Cold War and China and who reviewed the pages for The New York Times. “This confirms, to me at least, that we came closer to the United States using nuclear weapons” during the 1958 crisis “than what I thought before,” he said. “In terms of how the decision-making actually took place, this is a much more illustrative level than what we have seen.” Drawing parallels to today’s tensions — when China’s own conventional military might has grown far beyond its 1958 ability, and when it has its own nuclear weapons — Westad said the documents provided fodder to warn of the dangers of an escalating confrontation over Taiwan. Even in 1958, officials doubted the United States could successfully defend Taiwan using only conventional weapons, the documents show. If China invaded today, Westad said, “it would put tremendous pressure on U.S. policymakers, in the case of such a confrontation, to think about how they might deploy nuclear weapons.” “That should be sobering for everyone involved,” he added. In exposing a historical antecedent for the present tensions, Ellsberg said that was exactly the takeaway he wanted the public to debate. He argued that inside the Pentagon, contingency planning was likely underway for the possibility of an armed conflict over Taiwan — including what to do if any defense using conventional weapons appeared to be falling short. “As the possibility of another nuclear crisis over Taiwan is being bandied about this very year, it seems very timely to me to encourage the public, Congress and the executive branch to pay attention to what I make available to them,” he said about what he characterized as “shallow” and “reckless” high-level discussions during the 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis. He added, “I do not believe the participants were more stupid or thoughtless than those in between or in the current Cabinet.” Among other details, the pages that the government censored in the official release of the study describe the attitude of Gen. Laurence Kutner, the top Air Force commander for the Pacific. He wanted authorization for a first-use nuclear attack on mainland China at the start of any armed conflict. To that end, he praised a plan that would start by dropping atomic bombs on Chinese airfields but not other targets, arguing that its relative restraint would make it harder for skeptics of nuclear warfare in the U.S. government to block the plan. “There would be merit in a proposal from the military to limit the war geographically” to the air bases, “if that proposal would forestall some misguided humanitarian’s intention to limit a war to obsolete iron bombs and hot lead,” Kutner said at one meeting. At the same time, officials considered it very likely that the Soviet Union would respond to an atomic attack on China with retaliatory nuclear strikes. (In retrospect, it is not clear whether this premise was accurate. Historians say U.S. leaders, who saw communism as a monolithic global conspiracy, did not appreciate or understand an emerging Sino-Soviet split.) But U.S. military officials preferred that risk to the possibility of losing the islands. The study paraphrased Gen. Nathan Twining, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that if atomic bombings of air bases did not force China to break off the conflict, there would be “no alternative but to conduct nuclear strikes deep into China as far north as Shanghai.” He suggested that such strikes would “almost certainly involve nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and possibly against Okinawa,” the Japanese island where U.S. military forces were based, “but he stressed that if national policy is to defend the offshore islands then the consequences had to be accepted.” The study also paraphrased the secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, as observing to the Joint Chiefs of Staff that “nobody would mind very much the loss of the offshore islands but that loss would mean further communist aggression. Nothing seems worth a world war until you looked at the effect of not standing up to each challenge posed.” Ultimately, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed back against the generals and decided to rely on conventional weapons at first. But nobody wanted to enter another protracted conventional conflict like the Korean War, so there was “unanimous belief that this would have to be quickly followed by nuclear strikes unless the Chinese communists called off this operation.” Ellsberg said he copied the full version of the study when he copied the Pentagon Papers. But he did not share the Taiwan study with reporters who wrote about the Vietnam War study in 1971, like Neil Sheehan of The Times. Ellsberg quietly posted the full study online in 2017 when he published a book, “Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.” One of its footnotes mentions in passing that passages and pages omitted from the study are available on his website. But he did not quote the study’s material in his book, he said, because lawyers for his publisher worried about potential legal liability. He also did little else to draw attention to the fact that its redacted pages are visible in the version he posted. As a result, few noticed it. One of the few who did was William Burr, a senior analyst at George Washington University’s National Security Archive, who mentioned it in a footnote in a March blog post about threats to use nuclear weapons in the Cold War. Burr said he had tried about two decades to use the Freedom of Information Act to obtain a new declassification review of the study — which was written by Morton Halperin for the RAND Corp. — but the Pentagon was unable to locate an unabridged copy in its files. (RAND, a nongovernmental think tank, is not itself subject to information act requests.) Ellsberg said tensions over Taiwan did not seem as urgent in 2017. But the uptick in saber-rattling — he pointed to a recent cover of The Economist magazine that labeled Taiwan “the most dangerous place on Earth” and a recent opinion column by The Times’ Thomas Friedman titled, “Is There a War Coming Between China and the U.S.?” — prompted him to conclude it was important to get the information into greater public view. Michael Szonyi, a Harvard University historian and author of a book about one of the offshore islands at the heart of the crisis, “Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line,” called the material’s availability “hugely interesting.” Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate, and officials today would be “asking themselves the same questions that these folks were asking in 1958,” he said, linking the risks created by “dramatic” miscalculations and misunderstandings during serious planning for the use of nuclear weapons in 1958 and today’s tensions. Ellsberg said he also had another reason for highlighting his exposure of that material. Now 90, he said he wanted to take on the risk of becoming a defendant in a test case challenging the Justice Department’s growing practice of using the Espionage Act to prosecute officials who leak information. Enacted during World War I, the Espionage Act makes it a crime to retain or disclose, without authorization, defense-related information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary. Its wording covers everyone — not only spies — and it does not allow defendants to urge juries to acquit on the basis that disclosures were in the public interest. Using the Espionage Act to prosecute leakers was once rare. In 1973, Ellsberg himself was charged under it, before a judge threw out the charges because of government misconduct. The first successful such conviction was in 1985. But it has now become routine for the Justice Department to bring such charges. Most of the time, defendants strike plea deals to avoid long sentences, so there is no appeal. The Supreme Court has not confronted questions about whether the law’s wording or application trammels First Amendment rights. Saying the Justice Department should charge him for his open admission that he disclosed the classified study about the Taiwan crisis without authorization, Ellsberg said he would handle his defense in a way that would tee up the First Amendment issues for the Supreme Court. “I will, if indicted, be asserting my belief that what I am doing — like what I’ve done in the past — is not criminal,” he said, arguing that using the Espionage Act “to criminalize classified truth-telling in the public interest” is unconstitutional. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • China's Mars rover has made its first tracks on the red planet

    On May 15, China's Zhurong rover landed on Mars. The rover just left its landing pad and completed its first test drive on the Martian surface.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media