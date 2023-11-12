Prison officials investigating inmate death as a homicide

Nov. 11—State prison officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated person at Kern Valley State Prison as a homicide, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Saturday.

Isaac Duran, 41, was attacked with an inmate-manufactured weapon and stabbed by two other prisoners shortly before 3 p.m. Oct. 14, according to CDCR. He was taken to Kern Medical with multiple wounds and died there at about 9:14 p.m. Thursday.

CDCR said suspects Roland C. Corona, 57, and Luis Alvidrez, 33, were moved to restricted housing as the prison's Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the Kern County coroner investigate.