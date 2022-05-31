Prison ordered for high-speed chase

May 31—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man who was wanted on drug charges and led police on a high-speed chase in March has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.

Daniel S. Zelms, 37, 13273 44th Ave., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer and possession of marijuana. Several other charges, including possession of meth and bail jumping, were read-in and dismissed.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. Zelms was given credit for 40 days already served. He also must pay $1,157 in court costs and fines. While on extended supervision, he cannot consume drugs or alcohol, or enter taverns.

Zelms, who is already incarcerated in the Dodge Correctional Facility, appeared in court via phone; he waived his right to appear in-person.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed old registration plates on Zelms vehicle and attempted to stop the car. However, Zelms headed south on Highway 124 into Lake Hallie, with speeds reaching 75 mph in a 50 mph zone. Zelms then headed eastbound near Highway OO and S. Joles Parkway. The pursuit went onto Highway 53, into Eau Claire County, onto Birch Street, and later north onto Business 53, where officers were able to stop it at 27th Avenue.

When officers eventually stopped the car, he refused to get out. Officers had to use their Taser to remove him from the vehicle.

Zelms and a woman in his car admitted they had been using meth and marijuana.

"A vehicle search revealed a suspected methamphetamine glass smoking device, a small zip lock bag that contained suspected methamphetamine (2.1 grams), a blue bag that was inside of a black bag in the rear passenger seat area containing five-quart zip lock bags of suspected marijuana totaling 573 grams," Lake Hallie Police Chief Ed Orgon wrote in a press release after the arrest.

Zelms had an active parole violation from the Department of Corrections. He was convicted in Eau Claire County last year of possession of meth and was originally sentenced to three years of probation. However, after the high-speed chase, his probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve one year in jail. The new Chippewa County sentence is concurrent to that sentence from Eau Claire County.