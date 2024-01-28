Prison ordered for Morenci woman who allowed daughter to be sexually abused

ADRIAN — A Morenci woman will spend more than 12 years in prison for letting her daughter be sexually molested by registered sex offenders in exchange for money and a car.

Jaimee Lee Carden, 37, pleaded no contest in November in Lenawee County Circuit Court to single counts of first-degree child abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in the sex abuse case. She also pleaded no contest to fourth-degree fleeing police in a separate incident.

Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone followed the plea agreement Friday and sentenced Carden to a minimum of 12 1/2 years in prison on the child abuse charge and set a maximum of 40 years. She could have sentenced Carden to up to life in prison. Anzalone also sentenced Carden to five to 10 years in prison on the assault charge and 16 months to two years in prison on the fleeing police charge. She granted Carden credit for 543 days she has already served in jail on the child abuse and assault charges. She also ordered her to pay $586 in court costs.

No-contest pleas are not admissions of guilt but are treated like guilty pleas for sentencing.

The girl, who is now 12, tearfully read a victim impact statement in court Friday, describing the effects of the abuse that started when she was 4 years old. She tried to tell her mother what was happening.

"When I needed her the most, she shut me out and said it didn't happen that way," the girl said.

She has participated in individual and group therapy, she said.

"I've had countless nightmares for a very long time," she said, adding that "it's so very hard" for her to talk about what happened. It took her several minutes at the podium before she could read her statement in a quiet voice.

"I try very hard to hate my mother for what she did to me, but I can't because she's my mother I will always love her," she said.

Carden's attorney, David Goldstein of Ann Arbor, said she is not an evil person. He said her actions were due to her "incredibly intense addiction to drugs. She was using cocaine, morphine, heroin and alcohol on a daily basis. Her drug use started when she was 13.

"She's not accused of doing things. She's accused of not doing things, which is not protecting her children," he told Anzalone. "…The problem, your honor, never having been a drug addict, I think its hard for me to understand — and I think anyone who's never been a drug addict — the power and control hard drugs have over someone's life.…

"My client was allowing other individuals to do things in order for her to feed her habit. I'm not excusing what she did. I'm not trying to justify what she did. I'm trying to understand what she did, why a mother would allow this to happen to her children?"

"If it had not been for the drugs, this probably would not have happened," he said.

Goldstein said Carden would need treatment while in prison so that when she gets out she won't return to using drugs.

Carden apologized through tears to her children and family for the pain and suffering she caused because of her addiction. She said she was throwing herself at the mercy of the court and asked for long-term, in-patient treatment to address her mental health issues.

"I realize my mental health is my No. 1 trigger," she said. "I know it's a lot of work in recovery, but with the right support I know I can and will do it. I'm 37 with a college degree. I've never been in trouble before this. I can promise I will never get in trouble again as I have learned my lesson. I have already lost everything due to my addiction and choices I made losing my children, my family, my career."

Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse told the court Carden was not convicted for failing to act.

"Jamie Carden was notified multiple times that Sam Compton and Ernie Black were sex offenders," Wyse said. "It's not that she failed to protect (her children). She put them in situations to be around those sexual predators. She indicated she did that because she was getting money, vehicles, whatever she needed to feed her drug habit. That's not a failure to act. That's a willful act to put your child in those situations."

Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Douglas Hartung recounted the events that followed Carden's drug abuse.

"The breadth and scope of the tragedy that was put in motion by Jaimee Carden's drug addiction borders on mythological Greek tragedies," he said.

Carden "basically sold her daughter for drugs," he said. Then, the victim's father, Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden, "in cold blood murdered two men and almost a third."

That third man was Ernest Black. Christopher Carden was accused of forcing his way into a residence in Morenci after killing Compton and Braman in search of Black.

Carden also intended to murder Jaimee Carden and then kill himself, Hartung and Jaimee Carden said Friday.

Christopher Carden pleaded guilty in April 2022 to murdering one of the sex offenders whom Jaimee Carden allowed to be with the girl. Christopher Carden shot to death Compton, 82, and another man, Robert Braman Sr., 67, in January 2020, at the residence they shared in Adrian, shortly after he was released from prison. Braman also was a registered sex offender, but was not implicated in abusing the Cardens’ daughter.

Christopher Carden is awaiting sentencing on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle.

Both Wyse and Hartung praised the girl for speaking in court Friday and for her testimony and victim impact statement that led to Black being sentenced to life in prison without parole. They said they've watched her grow up, given how long the case has taken to be resolved. At Black's sentencing, the girl at first had difficulty addressing the court to read her victim impact statement, but Hartung said he encouraged her by telling her, "Are you ready to go in and bury this son of a bitch?"

"She went in, spoke with courage just like she did today and with a higher volume than she did today," Hartung said.

"She has emerged out of this much more than a survivor," Hartung said. "She's a hero."

Goldstein told Anzalone that Jaimee Carden was not responsible for what Christopher Carden did.

"Chris Carden picked up a gun and killed people and tried to kill" Jaimee Carden, he said. "She's not responsible for what Chris Carden did, nor is her drug addiction responsible for what Chris Carden did. One person in this world is responsible for what Chris Carden did, and that's him."

After issuing the sentences, Anzalone told the girl that children can't choose their parents or most things that happen to them.

"You can choose the future you will have," she said. "And you're sitting there with some wonderful people who will help you do that. I wish you the best of luck."

