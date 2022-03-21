Prison sentence doubled for SLO County man who snuck into homes in attempt to rape women

A Nipomo man was sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison Monday after being convicted of breaking into multiple homes with the intent to commit rape.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, was originally sentenced to 14 years to life on Feb. 14 by San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen. After a three-week trial in December, a jury found Anderson guilty of multiple counts, including residential burglary with intent to commit rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape. Anderson also was convicted of petty theft.

Van Rooyen said the sentenced changed because he had originally sentenced Anderson concurrently, meaning terms for multiple crimes could be served at the same time, instead of consecutively, meaning each sentence for each crime is served sequentially. Anderson had previously been convicted of a crime that counted as a “strike” under California’s Three Strike law.

California law requires sentences for serious or violent crimes to be served consecutively if the person already has a strike, Van Rooyen said, and sentences are also doubled.

Anderson was sentenced to four years in prison for the residential burglary charge, which was doubled from a two-year sentence. He was sentenced to 14 years to life in state prison for each of the two assault with the intent to commit rape charges, which were doubled from seven years to life each and now total 28 years to life.

Because the sentences must be served separately, Anderson will serve four years in prison first, and his 28-years-to-life sentence will begin once his four-year sentence ends. So Anderson will serve 32 years in prison before he is eligible parole, though he could be eligible slightly sooner depending on his behavior in prison.

Anderson’s lawyer had previously filed a motion for a new trial or change of verdict, claiming there was not enough evidence to convict Anderson of the crimes, namely challenging the jury’s verdict that crimes were committed with the intent to commit rape. Van Rooyen ultimately denied the motion.

Suspect entered multiple homes allegedly soliciting sex

According to court documents, Anderson broke into a Nipomo home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021. While inside the home, he visited pornographic sites featuring videos about sneaking into homes and having sex with occupants. Anderson, wearing only his underwear, entered the bedroom where a man and woman were sleeping around 3:30 a.m. The man pointed a gun at Anderson, and Anderson agreed to leave after getting dressed.

Almost two weeks later, around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, Anderson approached a woman as she exited her home and her husband was inside a trailer parked in the driveway, court documents say. The women repeatedly told Anderson to leave and tried to go back inside her home. Anderson lunged at her, entered her home, and only left after her husband responded to his wife’s screams. Anderson told the woman’s husband she had invited him in, but the woman told her husband — and the court — she did not.

Shortly after that incident, Anderson entered a third Nipomo home through an unlocked backdoor at around 5:30 a.m. the same morning. He walked into a bedroom where a woman was resting. The woman, who only speaks Spanish, first thought her husband had returned home and began screaming once she realized Anderson was not her husband. Anderson grabbed the woman’s wrists and pushed her onto the bed, court documents say.

The woman’s daughter came out of her room and saw Anderson leaving her mother’s bedroom, the documents say. Anderson told the daughter her mother wanted to have sex with him. The daughter then retrieved a knife and told Anderson to leave, which he did after asking the two to not call the police.

Anderson was arrested on Jan. 23, 2021.

SLO County is safer with Anderson in prison, prosecutor says

The woman involved in the Jan. 11 incident told the court in the first sentencing hearing she relives the “terrifying ordeal” every day.

“I have continued to have night terrors, often waking up screaming,” she told the court.

Danielle Baker, the deputy district attorney who tried the case, told the Tribune she is thankful the jury found Anderson guilty on all offenses and believes the San Luis Obispo County community is safer with Anderson behind bars.

“I’m grateful for the fact that in each of the charges in this case, that there was intervening factor that stopped him (Anderson) from going further. There’s not a doubt in my mind — and clearly not a doubt in the jury’s mind — that things would have progressed,” Baker told the Tribune. “I believe that the community is a much safer place (with) him being behind bars, hopefully for the rest of his life.”

Baker had originally fought for the residential burglary charge to result in a 12-year sentence — doubled from the maximum six-year sentence imposed for the crime.

Baker is a part of the District Attorney’s Office Sexual Violence Unit. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.