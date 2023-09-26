Prison sentence for Everett man in cyberstalking and interstate threats case

An Everett man has been sentenced to six years in prison for cyberstalking and making interstate threats, according to the Department of Justice.

Christopher Scott Crawford, 42, was found guilty in an unrelenting campaign of online cyberstalking, threats, and harassment against a former romantic partner in Seattle in June 2023.

According to the DOJ, Crawford repeatedly violated court-ordered restraining orders by sending threats by text, email, social media, and phone calls to various people associated with the victim, including their parents, coworkers, and siblings.

Crawford also posted intimate pictures of the victim on a website and circulated private information about them to others.

According to the DOJ, Crawford told the victim and others that he wanted to make her life so miserable that she would take her own life.