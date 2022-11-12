Prison sentence after guilty plea to officer assault

Nov. 12—A Wills Point man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to using a weapon while assaulting Hunt County law enforcement officers in October 2021.

Howard Keith Turbeville, 65, entered the plea to a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon during a pretrial hearing Thursday in the 354th District Court.

Turbeville had previously pleaded not guilty to five indictments of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon, and three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trial on all eight counts had been scheduled for Nov. 28.

Judge Keli Aiken accepted the guilty plea. As part of a plea bargain arrangement, she sentenced Turbeville to five years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. The remaining charges were dismissed.

The indictments filed in December 2021 alleged that Turbeville threatened five Hunt County Sheriff's deputies and three other individuals by pointing a firearm at them on Oct. 9, 2021.

Turbeville had remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center since his arrest.

Aggravated assault against a public servant is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.