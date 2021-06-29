Prison sentence imposed for rape of Vandergrift child

Jun. 29—A Greensburg man will serve up to eight years in prison for the rape of a 5-year-old Vandergrift girl.

Eric Jermain Emory, 35, pleaded guilty last week to one count of rape of a child for repeated sexual assaults of a girl in 2019 and 2020 and three additional charges of indecent assault in connection with allegations made by a now 18-year-old Allegheny Township girl for incidents she claims occurred in 2011.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday imposed terms of the plea bargain finalized last week just before jury selection was to begin for Emory's trial. The judge ordered Emory to serve a mitigated sentence of 4-to-8 years in prison and register as a convicted sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello said, without the plea deal, Emory faced up to 12 years behind bars.

"We agreed to a mitigated sentence to avoid the risk of a trial," Caravello said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .