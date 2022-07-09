Prison sentence imposed for sex offender

Jul. 8—OTTUMWA — After failing to comply with probation requirements, an Ottumwa sex offender is off to prison.

The 10-year prison sentence previously suspended against Kraigen Grooms, 25, of Ottumwa, was imposed last month after multiple probation violations. Grooms was charged with second-degree sexual abuse in 2013, but the charge was later amended to lascivious acts with a child as part of a plea deal by a prior county attorney Gary Oldenburger.

The sentence, entered in 2016, suspended the prison sentence against Grooms and imposed probation.

Grooms will receive credit for time served and is immediately eligible for parole.

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff said the state could not seek a higher sentence due to the agreement Oldenburger reached when Grooms was initially sentenced.

"For those who believe the defendant should serve more time, please bear in mind that the only options available to the court were to continue the defendant's probation or impose a ten year sentence," Neff wrote in a public update posted to the Wapello County Attorney's Office's Facebook page.

In the past, Grooms has not complied with mental health treatment, reporting requirements, GPS monitoring requirements, substance restrictions, and maintaining employment or schooling, Neff said.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.