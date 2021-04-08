Prison sentence for Iowa face mask fight raises questions about mandatory minimums

Jason Clayworth
·2 min read

A Des Moines man accused of starting a fight after being confronted over wearing his face mask incorrectly has been convicted of a felony and faces a mandatory 10 years in prison, as first reported by Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Why it matters: The case raises the question about whether the punishment fits the crime and could result in legislative action, Bob Rigg, a Drake University law professor told Axios.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • There have been national calls to reform mandatory minimum prison sentences for years, including in Iowa.

What happened: Shane Michael, 42, followed Mark Denning outside following a verbal exchange regarding Michael's incorrect mask-wearing inside a a DSM Vision 4 Less store in November, according to court testimony.

  • Michael then allegedly attacked, spit and coughed on Denning, yelling, "If I have it, you have it."

  • Denning said he was poked in the eye and kneed in the groin by Michael. He also said he almost lost the eye, but a doctor testified that he’ll fully recover.

The aftermath: Michael rejected a plea deal and was convicted this month of assault causing bodily injury, which carries a mandatory decade of prison time in Iowa.

  • The deal also would have wiped the case from his record after two years of probation. "He took a hell of a risk by taking this to a jury," Rigg said.

  • Michael will likely be eligible for a parole hearing within a year and could be released early, Rigg added.

What’s next: Sentencing is set for May 11.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Orphaned and disabled, baby alpaca walks again with her own set of wheels

    When Ronja Pohl first saw the disabled baby alpaca at a friend's farm, her heart melted and she resolved to give the tiny orphan a home - and a special wheeled harness for walking with. Named Marie, the animal's two back legs were left severely damaged by a traumatic birth that killed her mother and her sister. "She was hopping around as if she wanted to show everyone she has a strong character and wants to live even if two of her legs are injured," 20-year-old Pohl told Reuters.

  • Craft beer’s pandemic slump

    The craft beer industry posted declines in sales for the first time ever as the pandemic shut down taprooms and bars where the industry has traditionally thrived.By the numbers: An annual report from the Colorado-based Brewers Association shows 2020 was a sobering moment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A 9% decline in craft beer salesA 22% tumble in retail dollar value to $22.2 billion, or 23.6% of the market14% decrease in jobsThe big picture: The total beer market fell 3%, on par with the 2% decline in 2019.Craft beer now represents 12.3% of total market share, down from 13.6% the prior year.The numbers don’t include sales of hard seltzers.What’s happening: The small, independent beer makers that meet the association’s definition of craft beer rely overwhelmingly on sales across the bar, whether in taprooms, brewpubs or bars.The industry made a massive shift to offer to-go packaging and delivery, but couldn't make up for the in-person experience that drives the industry.The outlook: Bart Watson, the association’s chief economist, expects craft beer will show growth in 2021 but not exceed pre-pandemic levels until 2023.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lawyers dispute Floyd's words: 'I ate too many drugs' vs. 'I ain't do no drugs'

    Nelson showed a short video clip of the incident to two witnesses called by the prosecution, Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Jody Stiger and Senior Special Agent James Reyerson.Reyerson agreed with Nelson that on one video of the incident it sounded as if Floyd said he "ate too many drugs." But later during more questioning from the prosecution, Reyerson agreed that it sounded as if Floyd said "I ain't do no drugs" in the video.Reyerson testified that six months after the incident, Chauvin's lawyers re-examined the police car and found what was later determined to be pills that had Floyd's DNA on them. During their opening statement in the trial, Chauvin's defense said the pills contained methamphetamine with fentanyl.

  • Education Department to hold hearing as first step of Title IX overhaul

    The Education Department announced Tuesday it plans to host a public hearing to discuss how schools handle sexual misconduct cases as part of a review of Title IX.Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's first step in overhauling Title IX, after President Biden signed an executive order in March to review the law, including several controversial provisions put in place during the Trump administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Though no timeline has been set, the hearing will take place over multiple days and allow students, school officials, and parents to give their input for how schools should handle cases of sexual misconduct. More details on the hearing will be available in the coming weeks, the agency said. The Education Department will also send schools a "new question-and-answer document" with advice on how to comply with current Title IX rules. What they're saying: "Building educational environments free from discrimination where our nation’s students can grow and thrive is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Today’s action is the first step in making sure that the Title IX regulations are effective and are fostering safe learning environments for our students while implementing fair processes."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Protests break out after murder of kidnapped woman in Kyrgyzstan

    Hundreds of people rallied in front of Kyrgyzstan's interior ministry on Thursday to demand the resignation of its leadership for what they called police inaction over the murder of a kidnapped woman. Aizada Kanatbekova, 27, was kidnapped on April 5 and found strangled in a car in a rural area two days later, together with her suspected murderer who had died from knife wounds, apparently self-inflicted. Prime Minister Ulugbek Sharipov addressed the crowd, asking the people to give police time to investigate the crime.

  • ‘When we aren’t killed, they kidnap us.’ Riding a bus in Haiti now a dangerous quest

    Peterson Prevot was stuck in an hours-long traffic jam along Route National No. 2 in Haiti’s capital when a man approached his minibus with several passengers aboard and demanded 60 cents.

  • Asia Today: Modi gets 2nd vaccine dose as India hits record

    India’s prime minister received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country hit another peak Thursday with 126,789 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. India started its vaccination drive in January. Only 11 million of them have received both doses as India tries to build immunity to protect its nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • Hungary plans COVID shots for more than 40% of population by end of April

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary expects to have more than 4 million of its 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of April and to further ease lockdown measures in five or six days, when it has inoculated 3 million people, a senior official said on Thursday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said that 2.6 million people had already received at least one dose as of Thursday. Hungary began a gradual reopening of shops and services on Wednesday after it inoculated 25% of its population, even as the Hungarian Medical Chamber said the reopening was premature as the third wave of the pandemic was far from over.

  • US envoy talks migration with El Salvador, VP calls Mexico

    The U.S. delegation was led by Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly named special envoy for the Northern Triangle nations, which include Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The three countries have been the largest source of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border in recent years.

  • Turkey rejects claim it snubbed von der Leyen, blames EU

    Turkey on Thursday strongly rejected accusations that it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen — one of the European Union’s most powerful executives — because of her gender, insisting that the EU's own protocol requests were applied during a meeting at the Turkish presidential palace. Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Turkey-EU relations on Tuesday.

  • Hunter Biden says he smoked 'more Parmesan cheese than anyone' when he was addicted to crack cocaine

    Biden, 51, said in his new memoir that he smoked "anything that remotely resembled crack cocaine" - even Parmesan cheese.

  • Marijuana users work out even more than their nonsmoking counterparts, study suggests

    The study found no evidence that marijuana makes you more lazy. In fact, cannabis users can be more active than nonusers, research finds.

  • There's a surprising ending to all the 2020 election conflicts over absentee ballot deadlines

    One billboard outside Bloomington, Minnesota: A sign warns voters about a recent federal court ruling about absentee ballot deadlines. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesOne of the most heavily contested voting-policy issues in the 2020 election, in both the courts and the political arena, was the deadline for returning absentee ballots. Going into the election, the policy in a majority of states was that ballots had to be received by election night to be valid. Lawsuits seeking an extension of these deadlines were brought around the country for two reasons: First, because of the pandemic, the fall election would see a massive surge in absentee ballots; and second, there were concerns about the competence and integrity of the U.S. Postal Service, particularly after President Trump appointed a major GOP donor as the new postmaster general. The issue produced the Supreme Court’s most controversial decision during the general election, which prohibited federal courts from extending the ballot-receipt deadlines in state election codes. Now that the data are available, a post-election audit provides perspective on what the actual effects of these deadlines turned out to be. Perhaps surprisingly, the number of ballots that came in too late to be valid was extremely small, regardless of what deadline states used, or how much that deadline shifted back and forth in the months before the election. The numbers were nowhere close to the number of votes that could have changed the outcome of any significant race. Changing deadlines in Wisconsin Take Wisconsin and Minnesota, two important states that were the site of two major court controversies over these issues. In both, voters might be predicted to be the most confused about the deadline for returning absentee ballots, because those deadlines kept changing. In Wisconsin, state law required absentee ballots to be returned by Election Night. The federal district court ordered that deadline extended by six days. But the Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, blocked the district’s court order and required the deadline in the state’s election code to be respected. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned in a dissent on an absentee ballot case from Wisconsin that ‘tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, through no fault of. their own,’ would be disenfranchised by the court’s ruling. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Writing for the three dissenters, Justice Elena Kagan invoked the district court’s prediction that as many as 100,000 voters would lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own, as a result of the majority’s ruling that the normal state-law deadline had to be followed. Commentators called this a “disastrous ruling” that “would likely disenfranchise tens of thousands” of voters in this key state. The post-election audit now provides perspective on this controversy that sharply divided the court. Ultimately, only 1,045 absentee ballots were rejected in Wisconsin for failing to meet the Election Night deadline. That amounts to 0.05% ballots out of 1,969,274 valid absentee votes cast, or 0.03% of the total vote in Wisconsin. If we put this in partisan terms and take Biden as having won roughly 70% of the absentee vote nationwide, that means he would have added 418 more votes to his margin of victory had these late-arriving ballots been valid. Changing deadlines in Minnesota The fight over ballot deadlines in Minnesota was even more convoluted. If voters were going to be confused anywhere about these deadlines, with lots of ballots coming in too late as a result, it might have been expected to be here. State law required valid ballots to be returned by Election Night, but as a result of litigation challenging that deadline, the secretary of state had agreed in early August that ballots would be valid if they were received up to seven days later. But a mere five days before the election, a federal court pulled the rug out from under Minnesota voters. On Oct. 29, it held that Minnesota’s secretary of state had violated the federal Constitution and had no power to extend the deadline. The original Election Night deadline thus snapped back into effect at the very last minute. Yet it turns out that only 802 ballots, out of 1,929,945 absentees cast (0.04%), were rejected for coming in too late. Even though voting-rights plaintiffs lost their battles close to Election Day in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, with the deadlines shifting back and forth, only a tiny number of ballots arrived too late. Where deadlines didn’t change What happened in states that had a consistent policy throughout the run-up to the election that required ballots to be returned by Election Night? Among battleground states, Michigan provides an example. Only 3,328 ballots arrived after Election Day, too late to be counted, which was 0.09% of the total votes cast there. Finally, Pennsylvania and North Carolina were two states in which litigation did succeed in generating decisions that overrode the state election code and pushed ballot-receipt deadlines back – in Pennsylvania by three days, in North Carolina by six days. These decisions provoked intense political firestorms in some quarters, particularly regarding Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s three-day extension of the deadline became the primary justification that some Republican senators and representatives offered on Jan. 6 for objecting to counting the state’s Electoral College votes. How many voters took advantage of these extended deadlines? In North Carolina, according to information that the state Board of Elections provided to me, 2,484 ballots came in during the additional six days after Election Day that the judicial consent decree added. That comes to 0.04% of the total valid votes cast in the state. In Pennsylvania, about 10,000 ballots came in during the extended deadline window, out of the 2,637,065 valid absentee ballots. That’s 0.14% of the total votes cast there. These 10,000 ballots were not counted in the state’s certified vote total, but had they been, Biden would likely have added around 5,000 votes to his margin of victory, given that he won about 75% of the state’s absentee vote. These are not the numbers of ballots, of course, that would have come in late had the courts refused to extend the deadline in these two states. They show the maximum number that arrived after Election Day when voters had every right to return their ballots this late. Even so, those numbers are still far lower than the 100,000 that had been predicted in Wisconsin. But had the statutory deadlines remained in place in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, there is no reason to think the number of late absentees would have been much different from those in similar swing states like Michigan, where the statutory deadlines remained fixed and 0.09% of ballots arrived too late. Across the country, only a small number of absentee ballots came in after the legal deadlines. George Frey, Kena Betancur, Jason Redmond, Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images Highly engaged voters The small number of absentee ballots that came in after the legal deadlines occurred despite a massive surge in absentee voting in nearly all states. What explains that? Voters were highly engaged, as the turnout rate showed. They were particularly attuned to the risk of delays in the mail from seeing this problem occur in the primaries. Throughout the weeks before the election, voters were consistently returning absentee ballots at higher rates than in previous elections. The communications efforts of the Biden campaign and the state Democratic parties, whose voters cast most of these absentee votes, got the message across about these state deadlines. Election officials did a good job of communicating these deadlines to voters. In some states, drop boxes that permitted absentee ballots to be returned without using the mail might have helped minimize the number of late arriving ballots, though we don’t have any empirical analysis on that. In a highly mobilized electorate, it turns out that the specific ballot-return deadlines, and whether they shifted even late in the day, did not lead to large numbers of ballots coming in too late. That’s a tribute to voters, election officials, grassroots groups – and to the campaigns.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Richard Pildes, New York University. Read more:Why there’s so much legal uncertainty about resolving a disputed presidential electionJames Baker’s masterful legal strategies won George W. Bush a contested election – unlike Rudy Giuliani’s string of losses Richard Pildes does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • Texas Gov. Abbott refuses to throw Rangers' first pitch after MLB moves All-Star Game in voting rights protest

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott won't throw the first pitch of the Texas Rangers All-Star Game in protest over MLB's stance on voter suppression laws.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.

  • Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

    "The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," the officer who led Chauvin's crisis intervention training testified.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.