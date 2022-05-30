Prison sentence issued in 2019 armed robbery

May 30—One of of two suspects indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on armed robbery charges in connection with a 2019 holdup in Commerce has been sentenced to prison.

The other suspect is due to be sentenced in July.

Braxton Murphy and Quincey Washington were arrested by the Commerce Police Department in connection with one of two back to back robberies reported in the city.

Murphy, 25, of Mansfield, and Washington, 25, of Waxahachie, were each indicted in April 2021 on one count of aggravated robbery. The charges allege the incident occurred on July 30, 2019.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, with a maximum sentence upon conviction of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Washington pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

During a Wednesday afternoon hearing in the 196th District Court, Washington was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Because a deadly weapon, a firearm, was used in the robbery, Washington will have to spend at least half of the sentence, or six years, in prison before he can be considered eligible for parole.

Murphy entered an open plea of guilty in November 2021. An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged in the case and that Murphy is subject to the full range of punishment.

A sentencing hearing for Murphy is scheduled on July 27.

Reports from the Commerce Police Department from the time said officers responded to a home invasion robbery on Bois d'Arc Street late that night. One suspect in the robbery died after being transported to a Plano hospital after suffering a gunshot wound believed to have occurred during the robbery.