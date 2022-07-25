Prison sentence issued in child sexual assault case

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
Jul. 25—A Mesquite man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a charge alleging the sexual abuse of a child.

J Edward Woodberry, 54, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August 2021 on a count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The indictment alleged the assault occurred on or around Oct. 13, 2020.

Trial had been scheduled to begin August 8 in the 354th District Court.

But during a July 18 hearing in the court, Woodberry entered the guilty plea and Visiting Judge Richard Beacom sentenced Woodberry to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

