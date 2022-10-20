Prison sentence issued for indecency with a child

Oct. 20—More than a decade after the offense occurred, a jury needed only a day to convict a Rockwall County man on a charge of indecency with a child.

The jury then sentenced Johnny Lee Solis Sr., 50, to 14 years in prison Tuesday, following a brief trial in the 196th District Court in Hunt County.

Solis, of Fate, and previously of Royse City, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in February 2019 on an indecency charge.

He was also indicted on a separate charge of sexual assault of a child.

The prosecution has proceeded only on the indecency count.

The indecency indictment alleged that the offense occurred on Dec. 1, 2010.