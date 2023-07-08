Prison sentence issued in injury to a child case

Jul. 8—A Hunt County man was given the maximum sentence in prison after pleading guilty to choking a child in September of last year.

Jeffery Townson Shipp, 30, was scheduled to go to trial starting Mondsy on a charge of injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

Instead, Shipp entered the guilty plea during a hearing Thursday morning in the 354th District Court.

Judge Keli Aiken accepted the plea and sentenced Shipp to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division with 289 days credit for time served.

Shipp was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in December. He was alleged to have assaulted a female of less than 15 years of age by squeezing the victim with his hands around her neck on Sept. 18, 2022.

Shipp was taken into custody by the Commerce Police Department the same day and had remained in custody at the Hunt County Juvenile Detention Center.

The charge is a third degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison.