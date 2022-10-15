Prison sentence issued after sexual assault of a child trial

Oct. 15—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty this week of the sexual assault of a child.

Jury selection was conducted Oct. 3 in the 196th District Court in the trial of Thomas Michael Totten of Greenville.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Totten, 62, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2020 on one count of sexual assault of a child-continuous.

The indictment alleged Totten assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about Feb. 1, 2018.

The jury in the court found Totten guilty Wednesday and later that day returned with a sentence of 12 years in prison.

Records indicate Totten was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard on March 6, 2020.

The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.