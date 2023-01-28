Prison sentence issued in sexual assault of a child case

Jan. 28—A Kaufman County man was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child.

Christobal Martinez, 28, of Terrell entered an open plea of guilty in October during a hearing in the 196th District Court to an indictment issued by the Hunt County grand jury in April 2021. An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged and that Martinez would be subject to the full range of punishment.

"We agreed to a prison sentence of two years on one count of sexual assault of a child," said Assistant Hunt County District Attorney Steve Lilley. District Judge Andrew Bench handed down the sentence. Martinez was placed in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, where he remained Friday morning.

Martinez was originally indicted on one count of child sex trafficking and two counts of sexual assault of a child. The charge of trafficking was later dismissed, and sentencing proceeded only on one count of sexual assault of a child.

The indictment alleged Martinez sexually assaulted a female younger than 17 years of age on Jan. 24, 2020, and on Jan. 30, 2020.

A sexual assault of a child charge is a second-degree felony with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.