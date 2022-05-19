Prison sentence meted out in deputy assault case

May 19—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A homeless man who assaulted and injured a deputy while being booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges stemming from a break-in at a car dealership in Aurora has been sent to prison for seven years.

Jonathan L. Prewitt, 30, pleaded guilty May 10 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to several felony and misdemeanor charges in a plea agreement calling for concurrent sentences of varying lengths, the longest of which were two seven-year terms for first-degree assault and stealing.

Prewitt was arrested the morning of March 3 following a stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 44 shortly after he had broken into Jimmy Michel Motors in Aurora and stole a Mustang GT valued at $47,755, a dealership hat, a couple of key fobs and some dealer license plates.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the burglary was captured on security camera video and that a man matching the description of the burglary suspect was reported to be at Hood's truck stop in Bois D'Arc about three hours later, trying to sell some car keys and bragging that he had stolen a car from Jimmy Michel Motors.

A state trooper chased him to the stockyards at Sarcoxie and arrested him. During booking at the county jail in Mount Vernon, Prewitt ripped a photo backdrop and a metal sign off a wall and threw a large piece of the broken particle board backdrop across the room at a deputy, cutting the deputy's hand, according to the affidavit.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, stealing and resisting arrest in the break-in, and to the assault and property damage counts in the incident at the jail. His plea deal called for sentences of five years on the burglary count and three years each on the resisting arrest and property damage counts.

Prewitt also pleaded guilty to counts of possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order on Dec. 27 when he was caught in possession of syringes containing methamphetamine while being arrested for violating a protection order that a woman obtained on him.

The same woman was listed as a victim in an Oct. 8, 2021, arrest on charges that he forced his way into her home in violation of a protection order and assaulted her. He was found in possession of meth at the time, and ended up pleading guilty in that case to second-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault and possession of meth.

Judge David Cole assessed Prewitt five years on both burglary counts, four years and five years on the two possession counts, two years for the domestic assault and 10 days in jail for one of the protection order violations. The judge ordered that all the sentences run concurrently.