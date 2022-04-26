Prison sentence meted out in drunken driving fatality case

Apr. 26—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge sentenced an Arkansas man to four years in prison Monday when he pleaded guilty to drunken driving two years ago in a rollover crash of an ATV in McDonald County that took the life of another man.

Adam C. Parham, 34, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in McDonald County Circuit Court to driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of Bobby L. Coffman, 40, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, in a plea agreement calling for a four-year sentence.

Newton County Judge Jacob Skouby, who was hearing the case on a change of judge, accepted the plea deal and assessed Parham the agreed-upon length of sentence. The defendant had faced the possibility of up to 10 years in prison on the charge.

Coffman, who was a passenger in an ATV operated by Parham, was pronounced dead at the scene of the July 27, 2020, crash on White Oak Road near Clement Road in McDonald County. An accident report stated that Parham swerved to miss another vehicle on a curve and that the ATV ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.

Parham told first responders that he had consumed eight to 10 beers in the preceding six or seven hours. The state trooper who investigated the accident wrote in an affidavit that could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Parham's breath and that his eyes appeared watery and bloodshot.

Parham performed poorly on field sobriety tests in the trooper's judgment and then refused both breath and blood tests, according to the affidavit.