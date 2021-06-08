Prison sentence meted out in stolen identities case

Jun. 8—A defendant arrested four years ago in possession of several people's driver's licenses, Social Security cards and other forms of identification drew a seven-year prison term Monday at his sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Brandon M. Jones, 41, the prison term on a conviction for trafficking in stolen identities. Jones had pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 10 in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of forgery and limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than 10 years.

The defendant has prior convictions for burglary, forgery and theft and was being prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender.

Jones was a passenger in an SUV stopped by a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol for an equipment violation Aug. 2, 2017, on Jaguar Road in Jasper County.

The trooper wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that he could smell methamphetamine as he approached the vehicle and spotted the driver "frantically reaching" toward the center console. The driver admitted being under the influence of meth and was arrested.

The trooper made contact with the other occupants of the vehicle and could smell meth on Jones as well, which led to a search of his person that allegedly turned up a meth pipe, syringe and counterfeit $100 bill as well as evidence of trafficking in stolen identities, according to the affidavit.

The document states that Jones had seven driver's licenses, six Social Security cards, a credit card, an electronic benefits card and an insurance card all belonging to other people.