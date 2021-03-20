Prison sentence meted out in Vernon County molestation case

Mar. 20—NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge recently sentenced a Nevada man to seven years in prison on a conviction for molesting a 7-year-old girl.

Judge David Munton assessed 30-year-old Joshua Bennett the prison term at a sentencing hearing March 9 in Vernon County Circuit Court.

Bennett had pleaded guilty Aug. 14 to a single count of second-degree child molestation in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of the offense and capping the prison time he might be assessed at seven years. He was facing up to 15 years on each count.

He failed to show up for his sentencing hearing in December and was not taken back into custody until January. The judge ordered that he be given credit for the time he has served in jail since then.

The victim in the case disclosed during an interview in June 2020 at the Children's Center in Nevada that Bennett would ask her to cuddle with him and then touch her inappropriately.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant initially denied ever having even been left alone with the girl let alone touching her in a sexual manner. He later told an officer that he simply could not remember what happened with her, according to the affidavit.