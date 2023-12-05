Prison sentence of more than 30 years for man convicted of murder in 2022 fatal crash

LANSING — A 42-year-old man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a fatal crash last year.

Tracy Dear was convicted by a jury in October on two charges, second-degree murder and reckless driving causing death, for his role in the June 25 crash at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Northrup Street that killed 29-year-old Joshua Burch.

Dear was driving about 80 mph when his vehicle struck Burch's, according to court records, and he testified that he was "under the influence" at the time. Toxicology reports referenced in court records also confirmed that Dear had drugs in his system.

Dear was driving west on Northrup Street around 1:30 a.m. on June 25 and did not stop at the intersection, despite having a flashing red traffic signal. Burch, who was driving on South Washington Avenue, did not have a signal to stop, an officer testified.

On Monday, Ingham Count Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk sentenced Dear to 35-80 years in prison, with credit for a year in jail prior to his conviction.

Messages were left seeking comment from Dear's defense attorney.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @MattMencarini.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 35-year prison sentence for man convicted of second-degree murder in fatal crash