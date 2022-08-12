Prison sentence reduced: 20 years instead of 35 for deadly home invasion in Marion County

A 25-year-old Belleview man has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term, instead of the originally agreed upon 35-year term, for his part in a July 2019 home invasion that resulted in two deaths.

Brenda Smith, a Umatilla lawyer representing Seth Adam Rodriguez, filed a motion to modify her client's sentence.

In her two-page motion, Smith said Rodriguez was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of principal to a burglary of a dwelling while armed or with a battery or assault.

On March 29, 2021, Rodriguez entered a plea and was sentenced to a 35-year prison term. His plea bargain required him to testify truthfully in a deposition and at codefendant Robert John Hamilton's trial. He did so.

Roughly two months after Rodriguez's plea, Hamilton went to trial and was acquitted by a jury. He was charged with second-degree murder.

According to state statute, Hamilton would be guilty if it could be proven that someone was killed while Hamilton was in the process of committing a felony – in this case, burglary.

The case started with a home invasion in 2019

A little more than two years ago, sheriff's deputies said Rodriguez, Hamilton, Keith Jackson and Nigel Doyle went to a home in the 14900 block of Southeast 32nd Court Road in Summerfield. The plan, officials were told, was to rob the homeowner.

When the would-be robbers arrived, they were greeted with gunfire by the homeowner when two of the men tried entering the residence. When the smoke cleared, Jackson, 19, and Doyle, 22, had been killed, deputies said.

Sheriff's Office officials arrested Hamilton and Rodriguez shortly after the incident. Though the homeowner was injured, he survived and was not charged with a crime.

The defendant cried tears of joy

At a hearing held Thursday, the state agreed to modify Rodriguez's sentence. Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti handled the resentencing.

Upon hearing his new sentence, a handcuffed Rodriguez, who sat beside Smith, cried tears of joy.

Eight months after he was found not guilty, Hamilton was killed

Eight months after he was found not guilty, Hamilton, 22, was killed in a case of what prosecutors called self-defense.

According to a memorandum from the State Attorney's Office, in late January 2022 Ocala Police officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Northeast 22nd Place to investigate a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Lorenzo Mills, standing over Hamilton. Officers detained Mills, who told them that Hamilton had put a gun to his head.

Hamilton was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he died.

At the scene, officers found a loaded revolver and a large knife. Authorities said the firearm was stolen.

Police officials interviewed a man who called 911. He said he was driving along Northeast 11th Avenue when he saw Mills standing over a bloody Hamilton, who was on the ground.

The man said he saw a gun and a knife and Mills was "distraught." He said Mills asked him to call 911 as Mills was telling Hamilton "to breathe," according to the state's report.

The man said Mills told him that he stabbed Hamilton and was cooperative with officers.

A detective reviewed two surveillance videos. One showed a vehicle parked on Northeast 22nd Avenue. Hamilton got out and walked to a shed.

Footage from a second camera showed Hamilton running from the shed and Mills following him. The footage showed Hamilton fell near a fence,.

Mills went to the shed, then is seen coming out of the shed and appears to be looking for help.

Interviewed at the police department, Mills said he was in the shed when he heard someone yanking on the door. He said the person outside said it was Hamilton. Mills said he opened the door and Hamilton asked him where his money was.

Mills said Hamilton had previously contacted him about money he owed. He said he told Hamilton he didn't have the money then, but would give it to him soon. Mills said Hamilton took out a gun, pointed it at him and cocked the hammer.

Believing Hamilton was going to shoot him, Mills grabbed a knife and stabbed Hamilton. He said Hamilton ran and he ran after him. He said Hamilton collapsed.

Mills said Hamilton brought him heroin so he could sell it. He said Hamilton was bullying him and demanded more money for drugs.

Officers found messages between Mills and Hamilton discussing drugs and money owed.

Prosecutors said Mills would have had a valid claim of self-defense, as Hamilton went to the Mills home with a gun wanting money. Lawyers said it was clear that Mills would have died if he had not defended himself.

