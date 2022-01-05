Prison sentence for Wichita woman who drove to and from deadly cocaine deal in 2019

A Wichita woman will spend more than seven years in prison for her role in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man during a botched cocaine deal in a south Broadway motel parking lot in 2019.

Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl on Tuesday sentenced 54-year-old Robyn Leah Murphy to 92 months in the slaying of Timothy Austin, court records show. Murphy pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in November. She was originally charged with first-degree felony murder.

Prosecutors say Murphy drove herself and three other people — Bryant Bailey, Annette Williams and Cassell Peterson — to the Countryside Inn, 803. S. Broadway, to buy a baggie cocaine from Austin on Nov. 24, 2019. The transaction soured when the group started fighting over the amount of drugs in the bag; Bailey allegedly shot Austin once in the left arm and chest when Austin tried to take the drugs back from Williams, court records say.

After the shooting, Murphy drove the group to another motel, where they got high on Austin’s cocaine, according to her plea agreement.

Bailey, 51, is scheduled for a June jury trial on one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, court records show.

Prosecutors plan to try Peterson, 59, for murder next month.

Williams, 62, is serving a 92-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in May, court records say.