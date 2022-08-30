Prison sentence for Wichitan who killed man, shot teen during 2021 drug ‘trip’

A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a 27-year-old Wichita man to eight years and five months in prison in a March 6, 2021, drug-fueled shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 16-year-old boy at a house in the 1000 block of North Volutsia, near 9th and Hillside.

Christopher A. Terrell Jr. of Wichita died after De’Adrian Johnson pulled out a handgun and opened fired during what’s been described in court records as a drug “trip.” The men and teen reportedly had been “smoking marijuana and took several Xanax bars” when Johnson shot Terrell in the chest, groin, arm, shoulder and leg and the teen in the chest and neck, a probable cause affidavit released in the case says.

The teen told Wichita police Terrell had “engaged Johnson” before the shooting and that Johnson turned the gun on him next, the affidavit says.

After using drugs and injuring his companions, Johnson shot himself in the head, according to police and court records. Both Johnson and the teen survived. The teen called 911.

Johnson pleaded guilty on July 6 to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. In addition to ordering the 101-month prison sentence, District Judge Christopher Magana on Tuesday told Johnson he would be supervised for three years after his release, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

He must also pay $5,330 in restitution, Dillon said.