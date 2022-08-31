Prison sentences for 4 men who used homeless people in $480k counterfeit check scheme

PROVIDENCE – Four Georgia men have been sentenced to federal prison after they admitted recruiting homeless and transient people from the Providence area to cash counterfeit business checks.

Banks in Rhode Island and three other New England states lost nearly $481,000 to the scheme, which operated from October 2018 to February 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. The men had tried getting about $677,687 in counterfeit checks cashed.

The homeless people were recruited at places such as Amos House, which provides services to unsheltered people, as well as Kennedy Plaza and a McDonald's in Providence. People were paid $100 to $200 to cash the bogus checks, the U.S. Attorney's Office said previously.

The scheme extended into Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine, with homeless people in the Portland area recruited to cash checks.

Court documents say that the homeless people were driven to banks to cash business checks made out in their names. They used driver's licenses or Rhode Island ID cards to confirm their identities.

Several people were arrested as they attempted to cash counterfeit checks. Investigators were able to track down the Georgia men after interviewing some of the people sent into the banks to cash the checks.

In at least one instance, investigators said a check-casher was "threatened with bodily harm if that person took off with the proceeds after cashing the bogus check and failed to provide the funds to the schemers," the U.S. Attorney's Office said previously.

Searching a Providence residence used by the men while in Rhode Island, investigators seized a computer that had a program to design and print checks, a printer, blank check stock and an envelope containing stolen checks and about $5,000 in cash, Cunha said.

The four men were convicted in federal court in Rhode Island on a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The last of the four defendants, Cortavious Benford, 27, of Atlanta, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., to 24 months in prison.

Austin Weaver, 27, of Decatur, was sentenced on July 15 to 30 months in prison. Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of East Point, was sentenced in June to 24 months. Michael Williams, 27, of Atlanta, was sentenced in February to 41 months.

The defendants were also ordered to pay restitution of $480,944.

