Prison sentences handed down in Joplin drug case

Dec. 9—A Jasper County judge sentenced a Joplin man to prison Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to a number of drug-related charges.

Zachary W. Rantz, 35, changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on single felony counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing additional counts of manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

The defendant's plea deal called for concurrent sentences of eight years on the manufacturing count, six years each on the possession counts and three years for resisting arrest. Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed those agreed-upon length of terms, ordering that the start of the sentences be deferred until Jan 24.

The convictions pertain to arrests in 2020 and two of the dismissed charges to an arrest in 2021.

A Joplin police officer who tried to stop a vehicle driven by Rantz on Feb. 8, 2020, allegedly saw him throw nine small bags containing methamphetamine from the vehicle during a short pursuit. Two syringes containing the drug were discovered in a subsequent search of the vehicle.

On Nov. 15, 2020, another officer on patrol stopped Rantz for riding his bicycle the wrong way on a road and arrested him on some outstanding warrants. A search of his pockets and a backpack during the arrest turned up 3.8 grams of meth, some fentanyl and the components of a portable meth lab.

Rantz purportedly was caught with several grams of meth and a portable meth lab again in August of this year, but those charges were dropped under the terms of the plea deal.