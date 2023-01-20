Prison term for Capitol rioter who yelled, 'I think we stopped the vote'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Capitol rioter who boasted, "We broke the door down," has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

James “Doug” Rahm Jr., 63, a resident of the South Jersey-Philadelphia area, also was ordered to pay restitution of $2,000 at a court hearing Thursday.

Rahm, identified in court papers as a resident of Atlantic City and Philadelphia, was convicted of multiple charges after a bench trial in October 2022.

The Justice Department said he was a Philadelphian in announcing his sentence.

According to the Justice Department, Rahm filmed at least two videos during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

In a video filmed at an entrance to the Capitol, Rahm shouted, “We broke the door down. We’re going in,” says a court record of uncontested facts.

He drew cheers after yelling to the crowd, “I think we stopped the vote (to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S. president),” the record continues.

Rahm carried an American flag and made a second video while walking through the Capitol for about 11 minutes. He was arrested in Philadelphia in February 2021.

His son, James Douglas Rahm III, also is charged in connection with the riot. The charge against the younger Rahm is only an allegation and he has not been convicted in the case.

More than 950 people, including about 15 from South Jersey, have been charged during an ongoing investigation, according to the Justice Department.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced Rahm after reviewing 19 letters in support of the defendant.

"He is a good man who has always stepped up to care for his friends and family," wrote Rahm's 90-year-old father, James D. Rahm Sr.

Rahm's defense attorney requested a non-custodial sentence and a prosecutor sought a 21-month term in separate sentencing memos.

Rahm's lawyer, Leigh Skipper of Philadelphia, said the defendant regretted his actions and "deplored" the violence and property destruction at the Capitol.

Skipper noted "most clients" would not work with Rahm's construction business after his arrest and that "he has relegated his business to trash collection."

The defense memo, which said Rahm was a former resident of Ocean City, also asked the judge to recognize "the enormous instigating influence of Trump and the media."

Skipper also pointed to Rahm's lack of planning and non-violent behavior.

And he said several of Rahm's online claims, including a boast of urinating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, were untrue, and had been made "just to impress people of Facebook."

The prosecution's memo asserted Rahm's conduct, "while not resulting in lasting physical injury or property damage, nonetheless threatened to cause both." It also noted "the psychological scars of the many victims of the riot and damage to the institution of democracy."

It also noted Rahm, in an interview with investigators, "sought to minimize his involvement in the riot with statements that are contradicted by video evidence."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer also told the judge that Rahm had claimed a "manhunt" for Capitol rioters was un-American.

Hogan sentenced Rahm to a one-year term for a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

Rahm also received terms of one year for each of two misdemeanor charges and six months for a third misdemeanor.

All of the sentences will be served concurrently, and will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Capitol rioter James 'Doug' Rahm Jr. gets prison term for four charges