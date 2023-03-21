Prison term for killer in Mount Holly murder goes from 60 years to 30. How it happened

MOUNT HOLLY - A murder victim's aunt had harsh words for an admitted killer — and for the justice system — at a court hearing.

Nancy Wilson spoke during the sentencing of Dennis W. Pozniak, who in January 2015 killed Nicole Wilson, 24, and Bryan Wilson, 52, at their Mount Holly home.

It was the second sentencing for the 35-year-old Pozniak, whose original term of 60 years without parole was overturned on appeal in March 2019.

This time, Pozniak faced 30 years in prison under a plea agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecution alleged Pozniak, who was Nicole Wilson's boyfriend, fatally beat the victims with a pipe wrench while they were sleeping.

Pozniak was unhappy with the presence of Bryan Wilson, his girlfriend's father, in the home, authorities said. He also feared Nicole Wilson was going to tell him to move from the house on the 200 block of Washington Street.

"We trusted you," Nancy Wilson said in remarks directed at Pozniak.

"You could have just left the house," she continued. "But being the self-serving coward you are, you brutally ended their lives."

She also expressed unhappiness over the shorter prison term for Pozniak, who was found guilty of two counts of murder at a 2017 trial.

"The jury did the right thing, but the court system did not," she asserted. "The court system let us down."

An appeals court overturned the convictions and Pozniak's 60-year prison term in 2019. It said the trial judge should have instructed jurors to also consider charges of manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter.

At the seven-week trial, Pozniak based his defense on a history of substance abuse and mental illness.

After the murders, police had found him in a locked bedroom, lying under covers with self-inflicted lacerations, according to the appellate ruling.

Wilson did not attend Friday's hearing. Instead, she delivered remarks through the speaker of a cellphone held to a court microphone after the audio failed on an online connection.

Pozniak rose briefly and, staring straight ahead, expressed regret in barely audible words.

Pozniak, who wore an inmate's jumpsuit and shackles at the hearing, has been held in Burlington County Jail for at least four years, according to online records. He spent two years in state prison before the appeals court ruling.

Superior Court Judge Gerard Breland, who did not preside over the first sentencing, imposed concurrent 30-year terms for each murder. Each sentence has no parole eligibility.

