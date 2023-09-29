Prison term for man with explosives in his home

CAMDEN - A Vineland man found with explosive materials in his home has received a two-year prison term.

Thomas Petronglo, 64, was arrested in March 2021 after investigators found improvised explosive devices and explosive material in his home, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

One device taken from the home was a 5¾-inch diameter metal can with a fuse. It held an explosive mixture of potassium perchlorate and aluminum, the federal prosecutor's office said.

The can's contents are commonly used in the fireworks industry to create flash powder, an explosive that produces a loud noise and bright flash, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.

Authorities allege Petronglo also possessed IEDs fashioned from plastic cylinders wrapped in black electrical tape, as well as from cardboard tubes.

Petronglo previously pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device and unlawful storage of explosives.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler sentenced him in Camden federal court on Sept. 26. The judge also ordered Petronglo to serve three years of supervised release.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

