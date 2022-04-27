Prison term for Marlton man who tried to rob casino patron

MAYS LANDING - A Marlton man who held a box cutter to a gambler's neck in a casino has received an eight-year prison term.

Shawn Applewhite, 25, must serve nearly seven years before parole eligibility under a term imposed for robbery, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Applewhite was accused of demanding cash and jewelry from a man playing a slot machine at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on the evening of Dec. 23, 2020.

The would-be victim engaged in a physical altercation and a bystander tried to intervene, prompting Applewhite to flee without taking any property.

Bally's security personnel apprehended Applewhite as he tried to leave the casino, the Attorney General's Office said.

Applewhite pleaded guilty to robbery on March 2022.

Under his sentence, Applewhite is barred from all casinos in New Jersey.

Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor on Monday also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Shawn Applewhite demanded cash, jewelry from gambler at Bally's